The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors for up to 65 days at the request of the city of Brunswick.
Brunswick City Commissioners voted Wednesday to impose a 65-day closure on The Welll starting Saturday.
“In order to avoid litigaion, I make a motion to impose a 65-day closure of The Well at 1101 Gloucester St., subject to notice and provisions set forth by city commissions,” said Commissioner Julie Martin.
City Attorney Brian Corry said the conditions are that closure is subject to a 48-hour notice, which will be sent Thursday morning, meaning The Well is expected to close on Saturday.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, a nonprofit that operates The Well, said he’d asked the city for 48-hours notice of when it expected The Well to close and expected to get some guidance at Brunswick City Commission meeting on Wednesday night.
When asked, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said he hoped to see the closure take effect as soon as possible.
“Please accept this letter as formal notice from my office to request that the Well, located at 1101 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, Georgia, immediately close its door and cease all operations,” reads a letter sent last week from Johnson to Culpepper and FaithWorks.
“As you are aware, in the past several months there have been multiple, violent attacks on city residents, business owners and those experiencing indigent circumstances. These attacks, while not always occurring on the aforementioned property, all share some discernible connection to the Well.”
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless.
Johnson has no authority to take official action without a vote of the full five-member city commission, of which the mayor serves as chair. But at a meeting on Wednesday, three of the four city commissioners who serve alongside Johnson said they supported the letter completely. Commissioner Kendra Rolle was not at the meeting in person.
Commissioner Julie Martin was “100%” behind the mayor. Commissioner Johnny Cason was similarly in complete support of the letter.
“I support it as well, especially in the context it had to be done,” said Commissioner Felicia Harris.
Johnson told The News on Wednesday night that he doesn’t see the closure as the solution, but as a way to alleviate security issues in the short term.
“This is a safety and order issue,” Johnson said.
He said the Brunswick Police Department is developing a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to new ordinances passed by the commission – including restrictions on homeless shelters, service providers and camping in public spaces. The city’s Public Works Department was also recently given funding to board up around 50 derelict buildings in residential areas known to be used by the homeless and trouble-makers.
The closure comes as members of the Brunswick City Commission and the general public target The Well as a primary factor in recent violent incidents involving homeless people, the most recent being an alleged assault on a woman in front of the restaurant Maggie Mae’s across Gloucester Street from City Hall.
That incident on April 12 was the fifth involving homeless people and violence since Feb. 27 in downtown Brunswick. Other incidents were the stabbing of a downtown merchant, an armed robbery of a bike, another armed robbery with a machete and a home invasion and rape of a minor in which the victim was allegedly tortured for five hours.
Culpepper has told The News in past interviews that only one of the people who police have arrested for the recent incidents has had any recent contact with The Well.
Jenna Kennedy, director of operations for FaithWorks, told commissioners Wednesday night that a meeting had been held to fill in 40 to 50 of The Well’s clients about the closure. Several broke down in tears, as they have nowhere to go.
Most homeless people in the city are born and raised in Brunswick or came here for friends and family. She implored the city to help find a place for them while The Well is closed.
“The offer was to close for 65 days unless the city comes back and asks us to reopen,” Culpepper told The News Wednesday morning. “I can’t tell you exactly how this is going to play out.”
Culpepper said The Well’s staff will continue serving the homeless, just not in the building at 1101 Gloucester St.
“We’re naturally concerned about the people we’ve been serving. I can’t tell you what any of them are going to do at this point,” Culpepper said. “We’re going to encourage them to get reconnected to friends and family while we’re closed.
“Hopefully if and when we reopen, they won’t need us. But we’re not sure about those who don’t have a place to go.”
In his statement Culpepper said he hopes the city will provide accommodation for FaithWorks as it works “to serve those most vulnerable in our community while we work towards a long-term solution that benefits both the city and the citizens we serve.”
Culpepper also said that FaithWorks and Johnson met on two occasions since the letter was delivered “to discuss both a near-term solution to the mayor’s request that it close and address the greater homeless and behavioral health issues affecting our city.”
“We understand the concerns that have been raised in the community, but it’s tough to have to figure out how to adjust to serve those we feel like we’re called to serve, but we’ll figure it out,” Culepper said.