A 65-day closure imposed on The Well by the Brunswick City Commission ends on Wednesday, and while the daytime homeless shelter’s leadership plans on reopening the facility it may not be ready to do so in that timeframe.
City officials are opposed to the reopening.
A letter from Don Long, a member of the board of FaithWorks, to City Manager Regina McDuffie confirmed the shelter’s intentions.
FaithWorks is an ecumenical ministry established by the United Methodist Church that operates The Well, among other charities, including the Sparrows Nest food pantry on Altama Avenue.
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless.
“We are working to finalize plans to safely and efficiently reopen and we will continue to work with the city to do so,” the letter reads.
Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, said the letter was simply to alert the city it plans to reopen.
“I am not sure if we will be able to make that date,” Culpepper said.
City commissioners imposed a 65-day closure on The Well in April which expires next week.
The closure came amid downtown citizens and business owners pressuring the commission with their concerns and a string of five violent incidents. All five allegedly involved homeless persons, and at least one suspect had recently used The Well’s services.
City officials and law enforcement say Brunswick’s downtown area has been much safer and easier to manage for the Brunswick Police Department since the closure, while the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood has seen an increase in calls to police — primarily regarding suspicious persons.
At a city commission meeting on Wednesday, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson urged FaithWorks not to reopen the shelter.
“We have had conversations and made a pretty direct ask to the well. … We have seen a drastic change in the ability to provide safety and order throughout our city. In the same way, we have seen issues with safety and order arise at the G Street location,” Johnson said.
If an organization is going to provide shelter for the homeless, Johnson says he believes it would have to be done in conjunction with other organizations and charities at a centralized location.
“It is clear to me that those services cannot be provided at the location where The Well was. If The Well has any plans on returning, we ask them to follow the exact guidelines that have been set up by this commission,” he said.
Johnson said he had asked The Well’s leadership to follow the city’s new ordinance requirements for homeless shelters, which were intended to govern new facilities and services for the homeless “in a way that brought everybody in on the conversation.”
A new city ordinance requires homeless shelters, day shelters or service providers to get a conditional use permit and meet other criteria relating to public safety, proximity to schools, drug rehab centers and children’s shelters, and involvement with neighborhood planning assemblies, business owners and residents.
Conditional-use permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission and the city commission, and are subject to public hearings. The rules also ban loitering and camping and give commissioners the authority to deny a new facility based on “character and mental capacity to conduct the business;” personal associations; past arrest records; reputation; and past performance operating similar facilities.
“Just from my vantage point, I have in no way seen that work be done,” Johnson said.
FaithWorks had filed an application with the city’s Planning, Development and Codes Department for a new facility with the capacity to offer a broad array of social services and overnight beds at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street. Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said Friday the application had been withdrawn.