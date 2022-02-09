Due to a shortage of paid staffers, The Well in downtown Brunswick is reducing its hours.
According to the leadership of the hospitality center for the homeless, the operation at 1101 Gloucester St. will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the rest of the month unless it’s needed as an overnight warming station on arctic nights.
“We historically have anywhere from 30 to 70 a day down there,” said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of The Well’s parent organization, FaithWorks. “But in recent history, with evictions being up, COVID being up, much more mental stress, people have been to the hospital and finding themselves getting behind the eight ball and facing eviction, our numbers have bumped up to about a 100 people a day, which is a stress on our current staff.
“We’ve decided we have to have an additional staff person there and to do that we’ve had to pull someone from another shift and that’s meant fewer hours.”
The reduced hours are temporary, he said. The Well should return to operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. by the end of the month.
Part of the reason it’s hard to fully staff The Well right now is that it’s not simply a shelter. It is a shelter, Culpepper explained, but it’s a lot more than that. He prefers to call it “a daytime hospitality and resource center.”
It’s somewhere for homeless people to get a meal, some fresh clothes and a nap, but The Well also offers some basic instruction on how to apply and interview for jobs, how to get essential identification and personal documents and access to computers to allow them to do both, he said.
It also operates almost entirely on donations and with volunteer labor.
Donations have been steady, he said, but volunteer labor is in short supply — a fact he chalked up to concerns about being in a sometimes-crowded environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our operating plan worked well when there were 50 or so, but we need more now that the number’s doubled,” Culpepper said.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie and newly elected Mayor Cosby Johnson have been helpful. It’s not set in stone, but Culpepper said funding for a new staffer could very well come from a city block grant.
For information on donating or volunteering, visit faithworksministries.com, find the organization on Facebook or contact Operations and Volunteer Ministries Director Tab Miller at tab@faithworksministry. org.