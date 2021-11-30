It’s not unusual for The Well to open its doors overnight for the homeless to warm themselves, but the first opening of the homeless shelter’s warming station came early this year.
On Monday, FaithWorks, which operates The Well, issued a call for volunteers.
The city only allows the shelter to remain open throughout the night when temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s, said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks.
“The city has approved for us to be open whenever the temperature is going to be 36 or below,” he said. “We keep an eye on that based on the Weather Channel and weather.com. (Sunday) the prediction was 36 degrees, so we said let’s go with it, but when we got up this morning the prediction was 37 degrees. But we’re going to go with it because you can never be sure on the borderline.”
In years past, 38 degrees was the standard point at which the city would lift the prohibition on sheltering the homeless overnight, he said. Shifting it downwards by 2 degrees was not a major problem, however.
“If we did (open) it at 40 (degrees), someone would say, ‘Well why don’t you do it at this level?’” Culpepper said.
Historically, he said the shelter only needs to open overnight as a warming station at times from late December through early February.
“This is a bit earlier than usual,” Culpepper said.
While he did not expect on Monday morning to have to keep the warming shelter open two nights in a row, he did ask that anyone willing to volunteer keep their ears open for future opportunities to help out.
“We would like volunteers,” he said. “There’s not an awful lot that a volunteer has to do except be there in case an emergency happens. It’s a good opportunity to sit down with someone who has a rough patch in their life and give them a chance to talk.”
For notification of future volunteer opportunities, contact tab@faithworksministry.org.
The Well also needs food donations regularly. For more information, visit PerfectPotluck.com/DUJE1598.