The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday to impose a 65-day closure on The Well starting Saturday.
At the end of the Wednesday meeting’s regular agenda, commissioners entered a closed-door discussion of potential litigation. After about 45 minutes, they returned to open session and Commissioner Julie Martin made a motion: “In order to avoid litigation, I make a motion to impose a 65-day closure of The Well at 1101 Gloucester St., subject to notice and provisions set forth by city commissions.”
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson and Commissioners Martin, Johnny Cason, Felicia Harris and Kendra Rolle unanimously approved the motion. The vote occurred at roughly 9 p.m., an hour after The News deadline.
City Attorney Brian Corry said the conditions are that closure is subject to a 48-hour notice, which was to be sent Thursday.
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless.
A letter sent last week from Johnson to the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, a nonprofit that operates The Well, asked for an immediate closure, which Johnson reiterated when asked.
Speaking to The News at Wednesday night’s meeting, Culpepper said he’d asked for 48 hours’ notice in conversations with the mayor, and that he expected direction that night, which he got.
Also at the meeting, the commission voted to enact a new alcohol ordinance.
The ordinance makes several changes, including requiring business owners seeking a liquor license to meet with the neighborhood planning assembly that covers the area in which they wish to sell alcohol. It also expands business models for selling alcohol, adding beer and wine specialty stores and alcohol delivery as legal services, along with reworked regulations for catering.
Drinking on sidewalks is also allowed from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily as long as the drink is in a plastic cup no larger than 16 ounces.