New tenants at Varsity Plaza at 3601 Altama Ave. in Brunswick will be getting individual signs for their businesses at no cost to them.
Building owner Michael Kaufman was awarded a $10,000 Share the Future Grant by the Golden Isles Development Authority at Tuesday’s meeting to help pay for the signs he plans to erect. He will pay the additional $13,731 to complete the project.
Kaufman told board members the signs at Varsity Plaza are for what he has named The Studio, a series of commercial rental sites smaller than ones he rents at the three Wicks he owns in downtown Brunswick.
Tenants at The Studio will provide personal services such as hair, eyelashes and nails. Three units are already occupied and there is a waiting list on the other units once they are ready for occupancy.
“The Studio is a concept for creative work spaces that didn’t fit at The Wick,” Kaufman said. “We want to market their businesses as best as possible.”
Board members voted unanimously to approve the grant request.
The search for a new director for the Golden Isles Career Academy is over, but Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said the only thing he can say is “we found the right person” and the announcement is coming soon.
Passengers on flights departing from the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport won’t notice the failing HVAC units that chill the air throughout the airport terminal, businesses and offices. Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said both chillers, more than 17 years old, are failing. A rental unit will likely be needed until the new units are installed.
The board unanimously approved the request to replace both units.
The board also approved a request from the airport authority to purchase a hangar from Presby Aire. Plans are to move the hangar to a location closer to other hangars at the airport.
The site plan for a new MAP International warehouse building in Glynco Parkway Development District was approved. The 43,000 square foot building is needed because the existing facility is filled to capacity and has forced MAP International to lease warehouse space at multiple locations.
“This allows them to consolidate operations,” Moore said. “It’s a very straightforward site plan.”