New tenants at Varsity Plaza at 3601 Altama Ave. in Brunswick will be getting individual signs for their businesses at no cost to them.

Building owner Michael Kaufman was awarded a $10,000 Share the Future Grant by the Golden Isles Development Authority at Tuesday’s meeting to help pay for the signs he plans to erect. He will pay the additional $13,731 to complete the project.

