A lot has happened in the Golden Isles in 2022.
Everything from explosions and hurricanes to elections and big court rulings earned prominent headlines in The News.
Here is a look at the top headlines over the past 12 months in the Isles.
FALLOUT FROM AHMAUD ARBERY’S MURDER
The beginning of the year saw Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan sentenced in state court for their convictions on murder and other charges in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery while also facing a second trial on federal charges.
On Jan. 7, the McMichaels’ were sentenced to life without parole in state court while Bryan received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. The trio were found guilty in November 2021. Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, which concluded a chase in which Arbery ran for his life as the three men chased him in two separate pickup trucks.
All three were back in federal court in February. After a trial lasting a couple of weeks, the trio were found guilty of kidnapping and interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because he was Black. Travis and Greg McMichael were also found guilty of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a crime. Travis McMichael was also convicted of discharging a firearm in a violent crime.
In August, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Travis and Greg McMichael to life in prison on federal hate crimes but with the understanding that they would serve their state sentences first. Bryan received 37 years for his federal crimes, which will run concurrently with his state sentence.
THE LAST REMNANTS OF THE GOLDEN RAY
The specter of the Golden Ray, the cargo hauler that tipped over in St. Simons Sound in September 2019, was still being felt in 2022.
The environmental protection barrier erected to help protect the ecosystem during the dismantling process was taken down early in the year. Months later, the owners of the Golden Ray and the salvage company that dismantled it found themselves facing two lawsuits.
Glynn County filed a lawsuit against various Golden Ray parties — including owners GL NV24 Shipping Inc., the ship’s manager Hyundai Glovis Co. and the company that dismantled the car hauler, T&T Salvage. The lawsuit seeks restitution of damages resulting from the environmental contamination and the cost of continuing cleanup.
In September, a group of commercial fisherman, charter boat captains and other businesses affected by the accident also filed a suit against the Golden Ray’s owners and the salvage company. Both lawsuits are still going through the legal process.
COMINGS AND GOINGS
This was a busy year when it comes to leadership at some key government positions.
In January, Cosby Johnson was sworn in as the new mayor of Brunswick. He replaced outgoing mayor Cornell Harvey, who could not run for reelection due to term limits. New city commissioner Kendra Rolle was also sworn in, joining Johnny Cason, Felicia Harris and Julie Martin on the Brunswick City Commission.
After a long and drawn out search, Glynn County commissioners picked a new county manager when they confirmed William Fallon for the position in April. Fallon was deputy director at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center when he took the county manager’s job.
County officials still have a prominent opening after Police Chief Jacques Battiste resigned from his post in early December. Battiste had been on the job for 18 months. Assistant Police Chief O’Neal Jackson III is serving as acting chief.
Both the city and county fire departments saw their chiefs retire within days of each other. Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley stepped down from his post on July 27. Two days later, Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan resigned.
The county has since promoted assistant chief Vincent DiCristofalo to lead the county department full-time while Tim White is serving as acting Brunswick Fire Chief.
There was also a shakeup at Brunswick High as football coach Sean Pender stepped down as coach in January. He was replaced by offensive coordinator Garrett Grady, who led the Pirates to a 10-0 regular season before losing in the state playoffs.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Some of the turnover in the county came from the 2022 elections. County Commissioners David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson chose not to seek re-election. That means two new faces will be on the commission in 2023.
Republican David Sweat beat out Democratic challenger Cornell Harvey for the Glynn County Commission District 4 seat that Brunson held. In the At-Large Post 1 race to replace O’Quinn, Republican Bo Clark defeated Democrat Richard Ingalls to win the post.
Election Day also saw incumbent Hank Yeargan hold on to his seat on the Glynn County School Board. Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal and Glynn County School Board members Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey won without opposition.
County residents also approved a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax by a narrow margin, 51.4% to 48.6%.
BUSY NOVEMBER
The Golden Isles managed to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Ian at the end of September, but Hurricane Nicole left its mark with its surprise arrival in November. Showing up very late in the hurricane season, Nicole made landfall around Port. St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, but it would bring severe flooding to the Isles that was bad enough to close several roads — including the F.J. Torras Causeway — for several hours on Nov. 10.
Three days prior to Nicole’s arrival, a series of explosions and fires at the Symrise plant led to the evacuation of several people from nearby neighborhoods in Glynn and Camden counties. No one was hurt in the explosions or fires.
The final day of November saw a crude prank bring learning to a halt in several schools in Georgia, including Brunswick High. A massive hoax about a school shooting at schools across the state and nation had first responders and concerned citizens flocking to Brunswick High on Nov. 30. The active shooter threat was determined to be a hoax, one of many perpetrated on that day. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the false threats.
SUPERLATIVES
The Golden Isles also had plenty of reasons to celebrate, including:
• The University of Georgia, with the help of local products Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny, defeated Alabama to win the College Football Playoff and its first national title since 1980.
• It was a year for anniversaries as the St. Simons Island Lighthouse celebrated 150 years of service while two coastal instutions, Jekyll Island State Park and Cumberland Island National Seashore, celebrated their 75th and 50th anniversaries, respectively.
• The Port of Brunswick continues to grow as it is set to undergo a $150 million expansion at its auto port and break bulk terminal for forest products.
• Two popular convenience store/travel center chains — Buc’ees and Wawa — announced they were coming to the Golden Isles.
• In his final session as a legislator, Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, achieved a goal he has sought for years, passing a bill to help reform mental health services in the state.
SAYING GOODBYE
The Golden Isles lost a legend at the start of the year with the death of Bill Brown. The Brunswick luminary died on New Year’s Day at the age of 103.
A civic-minded public servant, Brown served on a variety of boards in a multitude of capacities to support Brunswick and the Golden Isles.