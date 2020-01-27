There was a bit of irony in how I heard the findings of a Centers for Disease Control survey.
It was a Friday, and I was running and listening to the news when the commentator said the CDC, through a telephone survey, had found the laziest states in the nation. More than 30 percent of the respondents in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi were classified as physically inactive.
Those in that more than 30 percent had responded “no” when asked, “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening or walking for exercise?”
My native state, South Carolina, and Georgia landed in the 25 to 30 percent range, which means more than a quarter of the respondents were lazy. No state came in under 15 percent, the survey says.
Some states overlapped in two dubious surveys. Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi also made the top 10 of the most obese states in the nation. Speaking of overlap, one imagines many bellies overlap belts in those states.
Georgia didn’t make either, which shows both commitment and a lack of it. Had Georgians eaten more and exercised less, it could have made both. After all, this is the land of the free and the home of the gravy.
It’s time to bear down. When you come to fork in the road, pick it up and dig into the mac and cheese. And don’t put off until tomorrow what you can put off forever.
I have my own questions about this laziest survey, especially including classifying golf as a form exercise. I’m not sure anything you can do well while burning a pack of Marlboros and drinking six cold ones on 18 holes can be considered exercise. Most people in those lazy states ride in carts when they play golf, especially during the summer, and some courses won’t let you walk.
Mark Twain said golf was a walk spoiled. Now it’s a ride enhanced with a tiny bit of exercise, the few steps from the cart to the tee box and the green.
I’ve walked 36 holes in a day more than once. That wasn’t for the exercise. It’s because I’m too cheap to pay a cart fee, and I play better walking. I don’t know why. Maybe because I’m more relaxed not worrying about blown money on a cart.
At the PGA Tour’s Waste Manage tournament at Scottsdale, caddies used to race from the tee box to the green on No. 16. Then the Tour banned it, eliminating the only truly athletic event in pro golf.
We have given up on walking and riding bikes, deciding instead to get off the sidewalks and go motorized on the road in golf carts. I’ve seen people walk their dogs with golf carts. Owners of some breeds, such as hyper catahoulas, are exempt.
I’ve also seen people stop a vehicle at the mailbox at the end of the driveway, get the mail, back up and then drive 20 feet into the driveway and park. I think we’re safe in calling those 30 percenters.
If you’re not smart enough to qualify for “Jeopardy,’’ you still have hope. With dogged determination and the deft deployment of your fork and spoon, you can be on a number of reality shows with a wide load theme. There’s “My 600-lb Life,’’ “Family by the Ton” and “1000 Pound Sisters.” To qualify for the latter, two sisters must have a combined weight of half a ton, which used to be a measure of the weight capacity for pickup trucks.
The current stars of “1000 Pound Sisters’’ are Amy and Tammy Slaton who weighed in at 406 and 605 pounds respectively. They live in Kentucky. (See above.)
Amy lamented recently that it wasn’t fair that there’s no bathroom scale for those over 500 pounds.
When you think about it, these shows wouldn’t have been possible in the 1950s. The producers would have run out of cast members four episodes into the first season. Yet, “My 600-lb Life” has completed eight seasons.
In olden days, there weren’t enough circus sideshows to keep that many morbidly obese people employed.
Morbidly obese means they are in danger of dying because they are so profoundly overweight. And here’s the truly sad part as we laugh at those reality shows. I’ve know people who died because of their eating habits. They knew their diets were killing them, but they couldn’t stop.
So why don’t they just cut back or switch for Krispy Kreme to kale chips? Wouldn’t it be nice if it were that simple?
Recent research indicates that food addiction may be a real disorder, that food triggers the same pleasure centers in the brain as addictive drugs, like cocaine and heroine. Food addicts tend to eat when they’re not the least bit hungry.
Another problem is restaurant food, which is almost universally too fatty and too salty. If you order a big salad as a meal at some places, it comes loaded with grated cheese, friend onion chips and bacon, all loaded with fat. Drench it in ranch dressing and you’ve got a day’s worth of calories in a single bowl.
I ordered a hamburger at a place that used to have a regular cheeseburger special. “No cheese,’’ I said.
“So,’’ he counter person said with a smirk. “You want a cheeseburger with no cheese?”
“No,’’ I said. “I want a hamburger in hopes of living to collect my Social Security.”
And bacon? Everything has to have bacon, a meat formerly eaten only for breakfast or the occasional BLT.
By the way, I’m writing this a couple of days before I’ll judge the Brunswick Stewbilee. I always vow to just sample the entries and to not eat every molecule set before me.
Fat chance.