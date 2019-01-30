The Brunswick City Commission has been asked to approve a contract to determine the construction costs for the proposed Oglethorpe Conference Center.
LaRon Bennett, chairman of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency, sent the letter asking city officials to consider the request at the Feb. 6 City Commission meeting.
Redevelopment Agency members voted on Jan. 24 to approve sending the letter to City Commission members. Bennett refused to provide a copy of the letter to The News after the meeting, even though he was told it was a matter of public record once he gave copies to fellow agency members.
City attorney Brian Corry emailed a copy of the letter to The News on Jan. 29, saying it was public record and he would have provided a copy if he would have remained at last week’s meeting until it ended.
Bennett’s letter, sent to Mayor Cornell Harvey and the City Commission, asks them to approve a contract with Elkins Construction LLC to determine the cost of the conference center as currently planned. The study is estimated to cost between $30,000 and $35,000.
“Once the current plan’s cost is determined, the commission will have the information needed to make an informed decision as to how to proceed,” Bennett wrote in the letter.
Without a study, Bennett said commissioners and the URA “will be making decisions based on rough construction estimates provided by the architect, potentially missing opportunities for savings.”
“The Urban Redevelopment Agency approved the selection of Elkins Construction LLC at their Sept. 27, 2018, meeting,” he wrote. “After the approval of the contract with Elkins, they can start the pre-construction phase in which Elkins can work with the architect to determine a ‘value engineered’ construction cost. The resulting information can also be used to help guide phasing or reduction of the project, as the Commission determines.”
City officials voted on Dec. 19 to reject a $5 million bond agreement to fund the $7.1 million construction project. The money was needed to up the difference between the $2.5 million in remaing SPLOST money and what was needed to build the conference center.
The project has been in the planning phase since 2001 when voters approved the first of two one-cent local option sales taxes to build the proposed center on Newcastle Street.
Glynn County commissioners gave the city a tract of the 1700 block of Newcastle Street in 2016 with the stipulation that the city would have to give it back to the county or pay fair market value if significant progress was not made on the center by April 7. County commissioners in December rejected the city’s request to extend the deadline two more years.
Mayor Cornell Harvey expressed disappointment after the county’s decision but said the center “still has to happen.” County attorney Aaron Mumford, however, suggested another option. He said state law requires the city to either build a convention center or return the $3 million in SPLOST funds to the taxpayers.