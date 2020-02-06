'The Queen at Kings' mourned in Golden Isles

Friends, colleagues and the community-at-large are reeling after hearing the news Tuesday that Joni Boatright, a fixture in the Golden Isles for three decades, had passed away suddenly at her home.
Boatright, 60, the epitome of the pulling oneself up by the bootstraps success story, was a trailblazer in the automotive sales industry. As one of the first women hired locally to sell cars, she dove in head first and worked hard to prove herself the best at what she did.
Prior to becoming an auto salesperson, Boatright worked as an administrative assistant at Nalley. It was there she began to learn the inner workings of the industry that would reward her so greatly. Then, a near-catastrophic event propelled her toward the profession in which she spent the remainder of her life. A young single mother, Boatright was devastated when Nalley went through a management change and she lost her job.
She reached out to former Nalley colleague Doc Daugherty, who had left Nalley and moved to Brunswick Toyota in 2004, when it was on the corner of Community Road and The Spur, and long before it was renamed I-95 Toyota. As Daughtery tells it, Boatright needed a good paying job, and he thought he could train her to sell cars. The trick was to convince his boss to hire her.
“In a period of nine or 10 months, she had picked it up,” he said, adding that she earned numerous accolades during her career with the local Toyota dealership.
When she and Daugherty were at Nalley, Boatright was an administrative assistant, and excelled at customer service.
“I told her, I can train you in sales, you’ve been selling for the past 6 or 7 years without knowing it,” Daugherty said. “She had become the face of the dealership (Nalley).”
Daugherty, the general sales manager at King’s Colonial Ford, said that Boatright was the best he had ever seen at promotion.
“She promoted herself and the dealership, and she was always out in the community volunteering,” he said. Boatright was an ever-present volunteer at the RSM Classic because of her love of professional golf, and also donated considerable time to many other area organizations, including Hospice of the Golden Isles. “She had a fabulous career.”
Consistently at the top of her game, Boatright was recently named the 2019 Employee of the Year at King’s Colonial Ford, where she and Daugherty had worked together again for the last three years. Boatright billed herself as “The Queen at King’s,” and regularly posted snapshots of her with happy customers on social media.
The fact that she loved people and people loved her was her greatest strength, said Dougherty.
“She was kind and giving, and a customer advocate,” he said. “People buy from people they like.
“She was a force to be reckoned with. She was unequivacobly the most successful retail auto salesperson I’ve every worked with.”
Joni Bennett, of Brunswick, who shared both a first name, the same initials and the same moniker (“Joni B.’), says people occasionally got the two confused for one another.
“I sent her customers; she sent me volunteers,” said Bennett, who has her hand in a number of community- and military-based activities. “I told her I was honored to be mistaken for her. She expressed the same.”
Bennett said their friendship was based on mutual admiration.
“I sure will miss my friend Joni B.,” Bennett said.
An anonymous former coworker expressed her memories of Boatright by citing her fierce passion for her customers and her equally fierce love for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Debra Lee, a longtime friend of Boatright’s, had nothing but praise.
“She was a class act, a true professional who knew the automotive industry,” she said. “Not only did Joni sell me to SUVs, knowing my love for paddle boarding, she always knew what I needed, and it was always the first vehicle I drove. She was always there for our family, too.”
St. Simons Island resident Mary Griffiths talked about Boatright’s humility.
“I think Joni would never seek a story about herself, but secretly she’d be tickled about it,” she said. “People who put themselves out there, are true and genuine, who are positive encouragers to most everyone they meet, in a small way need to have that joy and positivity given back to them.”
Griffiths said one way Boatright stood out from the others was her ability to make lasting relationships, that became friendships, with her customers.
“She … listened to what kind of vehicle would make them happy, and when they got behind the wheel, it felt more like she had given them a present instead of selling them a car,” she said, adding that Boatright’s personal involvement didn’t end when a customer drove off the lot. She sent notes, posted to their Facebook pages and gave them hugs when she saw them out and about.
“That’s a calling, not a job or a career,” Griffiths said. “And I bet countless people, when they got over the shock of hearing the news, asked themselves how they could be more like Joni to the people in their lives. I sure know that I did.”