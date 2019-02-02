One of the world’s best ever fish tales features a former longtime Brunswick resident as its protagonist and includes an element rarely associated with fishermen and their catch — the truth.
The good ‘ol boy’s pursuit of largemouth bass has evolved these days into a multi-billion dollar industry with international impact. There are costly rod-and-reel combos specifically for bass fishing, not to mention a thousand different bass lures that wiggle and sparkle and splash in an attempt hook that elusive lunker.
There is even the Bassmaster Classic circuit, where professional anglers fish for big money prizes while decked out in more sponsorship ads than a NASCAR stock car.
And yet no one has ever recorded catching a bigger largemouth bass than George Washington Perry, a pilot, flight instructor and used airplane salesman who lived in Brunswick for the better part of 45 years. His tale includes another feature often lacking in a good fishing story — humility.
George was just 20 years old when he caught the world-record bass on June 2, 1932, in a large pond called Montgomery Lake, located west of here in Telfair County. Then George moved on with his life, moving to Brunswick in the process. The farm boy from middle Georgia dabbled in a few trades locally before finding his calling in the aviation business.
But the many young men and women who realized their dreams of flying under his guidance never heard about that giant bass. Not from him anyway. Nor did he bring it up during conversations with the many lasting friends he made here in the Golden Isles. But outdoors writers from national magazines to regional publications inevitably came calling on the man whose big fish withstood the test of time.
Between George’s silence on the matter and the improbable circumstances surrounding the catch, this fish tale took on a life of its own over the years. Speculation and suspicion often arose to test a truth that was legendary and mythical on its own.
Young George was not fishing for a trophy bass to mount on the wall that day. He was fishing for something to eat, a driving concern in the cash-strapped Depression era of the 1930s. While working on the family farm near McRae, the young man saved up enough money from odd jobs to buy a rod and reel and one fishing lure, the latter being a Creek Chub fintail shiner.
He and a friend, Jack Page, set out early one morning soon after. He went fishing only because heavy rains rendered the fields too soggy to farm. It gets better. “He had built a boat from scrap lumber that cost him 75 cents and with a knife had whittled a paddle from a piece of leftover wood,” Bill Baab wrote in his book, “Remembering George Perry.”
But the two fishermen could not coax so much as a nibble during a full day on the little lake, which spilled off of the Ocmulgee River. Heading in at around 4 o’clock, on a whim, George made one last cast toward minor commotion on the water near a cypress log.
“It was as if someone had fired a mortar round from under water,” Baab wrote of the hit on George’s lure. “Instantly, 50 yards of the 24-pound test line whirled off the reel as George’s heart beat a staccato rhythm against his ribs.”
And so it went: “One more lunge would have ended the fight half a dozen times.”
He finally wore the monster fish down, somehow foiling its repeated attempts to reach brush or a log on which to tangle and snap the line. They finally hoisted the freshwater leviathan into the boat, “flopping its tail against the bottom like a small boy beating a drum.”
George’s catch caused quite commotion in nearby Helena, where he stopped afterward to show it off. Noting Field & Stream magazine’s Big Fish Contest, a fellow at the local general store convinced George to let him weigh it up and take its measurements.
The big bass tipped the scales at 22 pounds, 4 ounces. It was 321/2 inches around and 281/2 inches long. Then George took the fish home and cleaned it. His mother fried it, “serving it with cornbread and tomatoes from the family garden.” The Perry family ate fish for two days.
It was indeed the biggest largemouth bass ever recorded, Field & Stream later concurred. The popular outdoor magazine rewarded George with $100 worth of booty, including a brand new rod and reel.
George landed in Brunswick some years later, working first in a pulp mill before hiring on as a crane operator at the Liberty Ship yards during World War II. Later, his lifelong love of fishing served him well as manager of a marina near Howard Coffin Park.
From there, George’s acumen for working with tools and his interest in airplanes translated nicely into a job as a local airplane mechanic. He would go on to earn his pilot’s license and manage the Brunswick Airpark while operating Perry Aircraft Service there.
Sadly, George died in a plane crash on a flight from Brunswick to Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 23, 1974. It was not that world-record bass that was remembered most by those who knew and loved George best. It was the littler things. It was his generosity, his love of practical jokes, his impulse to nickname everyone he met, and his ever-present smile that most recalled.
On July 2, 2009, fisherman Manabu Kurita landed a gigantic largemouth bass on Japan’s Lake Biwa, using a live bluegill bream for bait. It weighed 22 pounds, 4 ounces, exactly tying George’s world record. Two years later, while on a promotional trip to a Bassmaster Classic professional tournament in New Orleans, Manabu made a lengthy detour to Montgomery Lake in Telfair County.
George “Dazy” Perry insisted on being there to meet the man who tied his father’s record from the other side of the world. “My father... would be very, very happy for you,” Dazy told Manabu.
More than 85 years later, George’s world record still stands the test of time.