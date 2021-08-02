The Brunswick News won the Georgia Press Association’s prestigious 2021 General Excellence Award on Friday at the association’s annual convention on Jekyll Island.
The award is based on an overall evaluation of the newspaper, including local news, sports and lifestyle coverage, use of photography and graphics and overall quality. The News competed in the A division for papers with a daily circulation above 8,000.
The News’ staff members took home numerous individual awards in the GPA’s Better Newspaper Contest in a variety of categories, including first-place awards for breaking news writing, page one design, news and feature photography, editorial writing, use of graphics and illustrations, lifestyle/feature column, enterprise story, community service, magazine cover design and commentary, and sports column, coverage story and photography.
On the advertising side, The News won more than 20 awards, including Ad Idea of the Year and first-place awards in real estate, motor vehicle, health care, food, home furnishings and appliances, miscellaneous, online banner or tile ad and special section.
The General Excellence winner is chosen via a points system based on the awards won in the editorial and advertising contests.
Buff Leavy, president and editor of The Brunswick News, said the General Excellence Award is the result of a total team effort in the midst of a difficult time for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an incredible honor for our team — especially for the year 2020, which was a very challenging year for everyone,” Leavy said. “We’ve received this award before, and we’re always very honored to receive it because it represents a commitment we’ve always had to being a very strong community newspaper. This year just feels extra special. It took all of our different departments from the newsroom, our circulation and advertising departments to the press room to make it a successful year.”
Leavy added that the diversity of the awards won — from advertising to various newsroom honors — shows how dedicated The News’ staff is to providing the best product possible for the community.
“We shined across the board,” Leavy said.
Judging was done by the South Carolina Press Association for the editorial contest and the Tennessee Press Association for the advertising contest.
The Brunswick News’ awards for the 2021 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest are:
Editorial
General Excellence: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Best Use of Graphics and Illustrations: First place, Derrick Davis; third place, Terry Wilson.
Page One: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
News Photo: First, second and third place, Bobby Haven.
Best Magazine Original Writing: Third place, Lindsey Adkison.
Editorial Page: Second Place, The Brunswick News staff
Best Magazine Commentary: First place, Lindsey Adkison.
Enterprise Story: First place, Larry Hobbs.
Spot News Photo: First and third place, Bobby Haven.
Religion Writing: Second place, Lindsey Adkison.
Best Magazine Cover Design: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Breaking News Writing: First and second place, Larry Hobbs.
Best Magazine In-House Photography: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Feature Photo: First and third place, Bobby Haven; second place, Terry Dickson.
Special Issues/Special Sections: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Lifestyle/Feature Column: First place, Larry Hobbs.
Education Writing: Second place, Lauren McDonald.
Editorial Writing: First place H.H. Dean Trophy, The Brunswick News staff.
Sports Feature Photo: First, second and third place, Derrick Davis.
Sports Section or Pages: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Sports Coverage Story: First and second place, Derrick Davis.
Sports Feature Story: Third place, Derrick Davis.
Sports Column: First place, Derrick Davis.
Sports Photo: First and second place, Derrick Davis.
Community Service: First place W.G. Sutlive Trophy, The Brunswick News staff for its “Frontline Heroes” stories highlighting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local News Coverage: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Advertising
Ad Idea of the Year: The Brunswick News staff.
Advertising Campaign: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Real Estate: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Motor Vehicle: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Health Care: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Food: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Service/Institutional: Second place, The Brunswick staff.
Home Furnishings and Appliances: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Miscellaneous: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Online Banner or Tile Ad: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Full Color: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Special Section: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.