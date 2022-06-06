The Brunswick News won the 2022 General Excellence Award presented by the Georgia Press Association on Friday at the association’s annual convention on Jekyll Island. It is the second year in a row The News has won the award.
The General Excellence Award is based on a newspaper’s overall evaluation including local news, sports and lifestyle coverage, photography, graphics and overall quality. The News competed in the A division for papers with a daily circulation above 8,000. The General Excellence winner is chosen via a points system based on the awards won.
The News’ staff members won first place in numerous individual categories in the GPA’s Better Newspaper Contest including first-place awards for layout and design, lifestyle coverage, sports section, editorial writing, use of graphics and illustrations, sports column writing and sports feature writing. Golden Isles Magazine also received several awards, including first place in Best Magazine Theme Issue.
“To win the General Excellence Award for the second year in a row is very rare and special,” said Buff Leavy, president and editor of The Brunswick News. “It is an incredible honor for our entire team. Everyone at The News — from the newsroom, our circulation and advertising departments to the press room — works hard to deliver on our commitment to providing a very strong community newspaper to our readers. We are grateful to have that dedication recognized.”
The Brunswick News’ awards for the 2022 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest are:
• General Excellence: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Layout and Design: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Page One: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Local News Coverage: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Lifestyle Coverage: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Religion Writing: Third place, Lindsey Adkison.
• Best Use of Graphics and Illustrations: First and third place, Derrick Davis.
• Editorial Page: Second Place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Spot News Photo: First place, Derrick Davis; Second and third place, Terry Dickson.
• Best Web Photo: First and second place, Derrick Davis.
• Best Magazine Product: Second and third place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
• Best Magazine In-House Photography: Second place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
• Best Magazine Story — Original Writing: Second place, Lindsey Adkison.
• Best Magazine Human Interest Story: Second place, Lindsey Adkison.
• Best Magazine Themed Issue: First place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
• Best Magazine Overall Design: Second place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
• Photo Portfolio: Second place, Derrick Davis.
• Special Issues/Special Sections: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Lifestyle/Feature Column: Second place, Gordon Jackson; third place, Larry Hobbs.
• Editorial Writing: First place H.H. Dean Trophy, The Brunswick News staff; Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Sports Section or Pages: First place, Derrick Davis and Terry Wilson; third place, The Brunswick News staff.
• Sports Coverage Story: Second place, Derrick Davis.
• Sports Feature Story: First and second place, Derrick Davis.
• Sports Column: First and third place, Derrick Davis.
• Community Service: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.