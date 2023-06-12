The Brunswick News won the 2023 General Excellence Award presented by the Georgia Press Association at its annual convention Friday on Jekyll Island. This is the third year in a row The News has won the award.
The General Excellence Award is based on a newspaper’s overall evaluation including local news, sports and lifestyle coverage, photography, graphics and overall quality. The News competed in the A division for papers with a daily circulation above 8,000. The General Excellence winner is chosen via a points system based on the awards won.
The News’ staff members received first place in a variety of individual categories including local news coverage, best feature and web photo and best sports feature photo while also placing in categories such as education writing, community service, lifestyle coverage and more.
Golden Isles Magazine also collected several awards including first-place honors for cover design, magazine story, magazine human interest story and magazine photography.
The News’ ad department was also honored with several first-place awards for its work, including Idea of the Year.
“These awards represent the hard work everyone at The News — from the newsroom, our circulation and adverting departments to the press room — puts in to deliver a strong, community newspaper to our readers,” said Buff Leavy, president and editor of The Brunswick News. “Winning the General Excellence Award for the third year in a row is a remarkable achievement. We are grateful to be honored with such an award, and we are thankful for our readers and the entire community that help make this achievement possible.”
The Brunswick News’ awards for the 2023 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest are:
General Excellence: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Local News Coverage: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Sports Feature Photo: First and second place, Derrick Davis.
Best Web Photo: First place: Derrick Davis.
Best Feature Photo: First place, Derrick Davis.
Magazine Human Interest Story: First place, Lindsey Adkison; Second place, Larry Hobbs.
Magazine Photography: First place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
Magazine Story: First place, Brittany Tate; third place, Lindsey Adkison.
Magazine Cover Design: First place and third place, Golden Isles Magazine staff
Page One: Second and third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Lifestyle Coverage: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Community Service: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Editorial Writing: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Sports Photo: Second place, Derrick Davis.
Special Issues: Second and third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Magazine Product: Second and third place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
Sports Section or Pages: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Headline Writing: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Spot News Photo: Third place, Terry Dickson
Editorial Page: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Photo Essay: Third place, Derrick Davis.
Education Writing: Third place, Lauren McDonald.
Magazine Themed Issue: Third place, Golden Isles Magazine staff.
Idea of the Year: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Health Care: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Food: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Service/Institutional: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Home Furnishings and Appliances: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Special Section: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Small Page Ad: First and second place, The Brunswick News staff.
Miscellaneous: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Full Color: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Newspaper Promotion: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Signature Page: First place, The Brunswick News staff.
Non-traditional: Second place, The Brunswick News staff.