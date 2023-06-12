Resized_2.jpg

Members of The Brunswick News pose for a photo after winning first place in General Excellence at the Georgia Press Association convention Friday on Jekyll Island.

 Provided photo

The Brunswick News won the 2023 General Excellence Award presented by the Georgia Press Association at its annual convention Friday on Jekyll Island. This is the third year in a row The News has won the award.

The General Excellence Award is based on a newspaper’s overall evaluation including local news, sports and lifestyle coverage, photography, graphics and overall quality. The News competed in the A division for papers with a daily circulation above 8,000. The General Excellence winner is chosen via a points system based on the awards won.

