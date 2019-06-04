The Brunswick News received dozens of awards on Friday as part of the Georgia Press Association’s 133rd annual convention on Jekyll Island.
Competing in the A division against some of the largest papers in the state, The News was awarded third place in the General Excellence category, which is based on overall evaluation of the newspaper. Points toward General Excellence are earned based on awards in contest categories and in Georgia Press Association’s advertising contest.
Newsroom staff won 23 awards, including four first-place awards. On the advertising side, The News won 34 total awards with several first and second-place awards, including Ad Idea of the Year.
“This is outstanding to be honored at this level,” said Buff Leavy, president and executive editor of Brunswick News Publishing Co. “Our newspaper and other publications are competing in the category with our state’s largest newspapers and products. This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire staff including each department and all publications. I am honored to work with a very talented and committed group of people that are extremely passionate for this profession.”
The Better Newspaper Contest featured 622 awards presented in 46 categories to 71 newspapers.
Judging was done by members of the South Carolina Press Association in February and early March. A total of 80 newspapers entered at least one category in this year’s contest.
The Brunswick News’ awards for the 2018 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest are:
Editorial
General Excellence: Third place, The Brunswick News staff.
Breaking News Writing: Second place, Wes Wolfe, “Faith-based adoption bill clears Senate.”
Editorial Page: Third place, The Brunswick News staff, Oct. 19, 2018 edition.
Editorial Writing: Third place, The Brunswick News staff. “City must abandon conference center project.”
Enterprise Story: First place, Tyler H. Jones, “Oyster farming.”
Feature photography: Third place, Bobby Haven, “Polar Plunge.”
Feature writing: Third place, Lauren McDonald, “Telling Stories.”
Headline writing: First place, The Brunswick News staff, “Egg attack doesn’t go over easy with sheriff.”
Headline writing: Third place, The Brunswick News staff, “Thunder’ predicted in school zones next month.”
Layout and Design: Second place, The Brunswick News staff, May 18 and 19 editions.
Lifestyle Feature Column: Second place, Larry Hobbs’ Golden Isles History column.
News photograph: Second place, Bobby Haven, “Selfie.”
Page One: First place, The Brunswick News staff, Jan. 16, Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 editions.
Photo Essay: Third place, Bobby Haven, “Young Anglers.”
Religion Writing: Third place, Lindsey Adkison, “Coming together for community seder.”
Special Issues/Special Sections: Third place, The Brunswick News staff, “Frederica Academy State Champs.”
Sports Column: Third place, Buddy Hughes, “Isles basketball rivals other cities in state.”
Sports Feature Photograph: Third place, Bobby Haven, “The Wind Up.”
Sports Photography: First place, Bobby Haven, “Head First.”
Sports Photography: Second place, Derrick Davis, “GA Block.”
Sports Section or Pages: Third place, The Brunswick News staff, Aug. 17 and 18 and Nov. 19 editions.
Best Magazine Cover Design: Second place, Golden Isles Magazine, Jan.-Feb. 2018 edition
Magazine Product: Third place, Golden Isles Magazine
Advertising
Editor’s Note: All advertising awards are to The Brunswick News staff.
Ad Idea of the Year: “Wesley Academy Color Run.”
Advertising Campaign: First place, “Brunswick News Smile Campaign.” Second place, “A Historical View.”
Apparel, Jewelry & Accessories: First place, “Chadwick’s Jewelers.” Second place, “Mixed Nuts.”
Food: First place, “Coastal Kitchen.”
Full Color: First place, “Refresh & Refine.” Second place, “Coastal Eye Care.”
Health Care: First place, “Coastal Eye Care.” Second place, “Georgia Nurse Care.” Third place “St. Simons by the Sea.”
Home Furnishings and Appliances: First place, “Taylor House Interiors.” Second place, “Home Fabric Studio.”
Miscellaneous: Second place, “Pinball Palace.” Third place, Indigo & Cotton.”
Motor Vehicle: First place, “Vaden Cadillac.” Second place, “Vaden Chevrolet.” Third place, “Vaden Chevrolet.”
Newspaper Promotion: First place, “2018 Voter’s Guide.” Second place, “Congratulations, Glynn Academy Lady Terrors.” Third place, “Newspapers in Education.”
Non-Traditional: Second place, “Golden Isles Magazine.”
Online Banner or Tile Ad: Second place, “Medical Directory.” Third place, “Through the Lens of Bobby Haven.”
Real Estate: First place, “Paige Aiken DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty.” Second place, “Michael Harris Team Realtors.” Third place, “Golden Isles Association of Realtors.”
Service/Institutional: First place, “Wesley Academy Color Run.” Second place, “C&E Restoration.”
Signature Page: First place, “Glynn County Animal Control.” Third place, “Shop Local.”
Small Page Ad: First place, “Mary Lee Flick Graduation.” Second place, “St. Simons Pilates & Yoga.”
Special Section: Third place, “Honor Flight.”