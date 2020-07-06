The Brunswick News Publishing Co. received numerous awards last week for its reporting, photography, writing and design during 2019.
The Georgia Press Association announced its Better Newspaper Contest award winners July 1. The GPA awarded The Brunswick News second place in general excellence in its division, along with many first, second and third place awards.
“We are very proud of this recognition from our own industry peers,” said C.H. “Buff” Leavy, president of The Brunswick News Publishing Co. “This is an incredible testament to the day in, day out commitment of our entire staff of producing outstanding community journalism online and delivering it daily to our local community.”
The Brunswick News and Golden Isles Magazine received the following awards:
First Place
• Page One
• Sports Section
• Best Use of Graphics
• News Photo — Bobby Haven
• Feature Photo — Bobby Haven
• Sports Photo — Derrick Davis
• Enterprise Story — Larry Hobbs, “Up close and personal: A detailed look at the Golden Ray from 75 yards away.”
• Breaking News Writing — Lauren McDonald, “Isles still waiting for Dorian.”
• Feature Writing — Lauren McDonald, “A Journey Begins: SSI Sea Turtle Project inviting public to observe nest excavations.”
• Best Magazine Feature — Bethany Leggett, ““Lifting off: Drones take photography to greater heights.”
Second Place
• Local News Coverage
• Best Magazine Photography
• News Photo — Bobby Haven
• Spot News Photo — Bobby Haven
• Feature Photo — Lauren McDonald
• Religion Writing — Lindsey Adkison
• Lifestyle/Feature Column — Larry Hobbs
Third Place
• Layout and Design
• Spot News Photo — Bobby Haven
• Sports Photo — Bobby Haven
• Lifestyle/Feature Column — Larry Hobbs