Today’s readers will find a new addition — the Daily Double Digit Pledge — to the front page.
Every week, The News will update this prominent emblem on Mondays at the top right of page 1 to indicate the number of local articles and news items published in the week before.
“I think the big thing for a market our size to still have a daily newspaper in its own right is pretty special,” said Vance Leavy, publisher of Bulldawg Illustrated and a member of The News’ board of directors, who assists with special company endeavors. “Then as you start looking at the paper each day, from the hard news stories to what we do on the life desk to the letters to the editor, I started tallying these and said, well there’s at least 10 of these in every paper.”
This pledge is meant to call attention to the significant local news coverage that the Golden Isles’ paper of record provides while expressing gratitude for the subscribers and advertisers who make it possible and committing to continuing to provide the same service to the community.
“My brother and I always marvel at the amount of local news coverage our paper carries in our day and age,” said Buff Leavy, The News’ president and editor-in-chief.
The Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, found that 1,800 local papers have shut down since 2004, with 60 closing their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic alone. Even when they don’t close, many newspapers cut staff or scale back their publication schedules to print fewer days a week.
The Brunswick News is one of the few that has continued to release a newspaper six days a week for over a century.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard and want to make sure everyone knows what our local paper has to offer day-in and day-out,” Leavy said.
The public can be confident that The News will continue providing relevant community news as long as it has the community’s support. Even while much of the economy has stagnated since the COVID-19 pandemic, The News’ online readership has grown. For that, Leavy was grateful.
“We’re still fighting a receding tide of advertisers that every newspaper is facing during this pandemic, but we are very encouraged by new readers,” Leavy said. “... Coincidentally, our editorial staff of journalists is also in the double digits.”
The backbone of any news outlet, The News boasts a large newsroom for a relatively small paper. The 12-member editorial staff covers most government functions, issues in education, law enforcement and the environment, community news, lifestyle pieces, breaking news published on thebrunswicknews.com as well as other news items, like weddings, letters to the editor and the daily editorial.
Leavy said he’s equally proud of the local sports coverage offered to the community. Many small-town and even mid-sized outlets have just rolled this coverage into its general assignment reporting, but The News’ sports staff still has a full-time Sports editor and sports reporter and continues to cover most local sports teams, their victories and achievements and their defeats.
The daily editorial also deserves a mention, he said. Usually one of the first things to go, The News’ editorial staff feels it is important to comment on the issues of the day.
“Unfortunately there’s some newspapers across the country that are no longer covering local meetings like the board of education, and that’s vital to staying informed,” Vance Leavy said. “... When you tally all those things, we’re hitting 10 on a daily basis, if not 15 or 16 on weekends.”
Without a newspaper, towns and cities become what have been termed “news deserts,” areas, where a lack of scrutiny given to those in power allows for abuses of that power.
As an example, Buff Leavy pointed to the city of Bell, Calif. In 2010, the Los Angeles Times broke the news of a scandal in the town of 37,000 residents that locals and community activists had been trying to bring to widespread attention for years. In Bell, the average resident made around $28,000 in 2010, but city council members had given themselves average salaries of $100,000 a year, the city manager almost $800,000 and the police chief $450,000.
By way of comparison, Glynn County Commissioners receive $9,379 annually and a $3,600 allowance for travel and phone usage. The chairman of the commission, elected every year by the seven commissioners, receives compensation of $10,629 and a $4,200 allowance. All commissioners get a $1,000 supplement to cover the cost of certifications. Outgoing County Manager Alan Ours makes $181,750, while recently resigned Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins made $125,965.
Brunswick City Commissioners receive an annual pay of $11,378 and a $3,000 car allowance. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is paid $15,621 and given a $3,600 allowance. Two of the top city staff, City Manager Regina McDuffie’s salary is $105,000, with a $6,000 car allowance, and Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones makes $82,742.
California’s state government passed a law capping the salary of city officials in 2005, but the passage of a public referendum in which less than 1 percent of the city’s electorate voted allowed Bell’s city council to circumvent the cap, the LA Times’ investigation found. Bell’s local paper had shut down a few years prior.
“It’s detrimental when you don’t have consistent reporting on all facets of government,” Buff Leavy said. “There wasn’t any journalism platform in place for a number of years in this small California town to do routine reporting of government meetings.”
One doesn’t have to go far to find examples of the tribulations newspapers deal with. One local case is the Waycross Journal-Herald, which shut down after 105 years of operation in 2019.
“I’m back and forth between North Georgia all the time, and there’s only a handful of papers in the state that are dailies,” Vance Leavy said. “To me, it’s really cool that we still have a life desk, we’re still covering a good many sports — high school, golf — and then of course a lot of local news.”
Buff Leavy was recently struck by the dearth of local coverage in the newspaper serving a large North Georgia town.
“It was heartbreaking,” he recalled. “When I grew up that was the one thing my grandmother would preach, was everyone should read their local newspaper even if they don’t like it. If you didn’t, she told me that made you ‘ignorant.’ She didn’t mean that as an insult, but as ‘you’re not reading the information that’s being generated, and you don’t know all that’s going on in the community.’ Simply you are not informed. We are still very proud of the information we are generating daily to keep us all informed.”
Things are not doom and gloom at The News. The industry has been through tough times before during economic hardships and the advent of new communications technologies. But Buff Leavy hopes the double-digit pledge will remind readers what they’re getting and that he and The News’ staff are immensely grateful to subscribers and advertisers for making it all possible.
“This newspaper is independently owned, it’s been in our family since 1902, and I believe a community will always support a newspaper that’s valuable to its readers,” Buff Leavy said.