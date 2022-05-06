The Brunswick News’ Larry Hobbs received recognition last week for his reporting on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Hobbs, a reporter for The News since 2014, received the 2020 Rollin M. “Pete” McCommons Award for Distinguished Community Journalism from the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the school’s annual Grady Salutes awards dinner. Each year, the award honors outstanding leadership, innovation and entrepreneurism in community journalism, according to a release from the Grady College.
At the dinner, Hobbs gave credit to the team at The News and made a point that he and the rest of the reporting staff were just doing their jobs.
“Truth more often thrives in communities where newspapers abide,” Hobbs told those attending the event in Athens. “Those in positions of public trust are held accountable when newspapers simply do their jobs.
“When an ugly truth hid behind the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery, The Brunswick News did its job. We covered this sad story relentlessly from the day it occurred right up until justice was served in both state and federal courts. We owed that to our community, and to Ahmaud and to his family.”
To read coverage of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and the subsequent trial of Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, visit thebrunswicknews.com/news/ahmaud_arbery.
Pete McCommons, the publisher and editor of Flagpole Magazine in Athens and the award’s namesake, said Hobbs was very deserving of recognition.
“Larry is a great example of the local reporter who doggedly follows a difficult story in spite of all the other assignments that compete for his time and attention,” McCommons said.
Hobbs is a native of Alabama, graduating from Troy University in 1984 and working for several Florida newspapers before landing at The Brunswick News.
“Larry Hobbs and his colleagues at The Brunswick News did what journalists do: They heard of a potential misjustice, they investigated it, they demanded accountability from those in charge, and they ultimately saw one of Brunswick’s, and Georgia’s, most horrific acts to its conclusion,” said Charles Davis, dean of the Grady College. “They performed journalism, at its finest.”