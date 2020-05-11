The coronavirus is waning in Georgia, the traffic grows along the coast as things reopen as anyone who drives Frederica Road knows.
They keep writing headlines about the “new normal.” If anything is fake news, I hope that is. I’m not quite ready to be a stay-at-home, six feet from my best friends vegetarian.
It’s been weird. About half the people in the stores look like they’re there to rob the place because everyone is wearing a mask.
This social distancing is as aggravating as a free-range toddler in a restaurant. When we of advanced age get together — or as together as we can legally get — observers think we’re mad at each other, but we’re not. We’re shouting because our hearing ain’t what it was and we can no longer hear normal conversation from six feet away.
And suddenly there are shortages at the grocery stores like there’s a Cat. 4 hurricane three days from landfall.
With apologies to “The Sound of Music,’’ here’s a rhyming list of my least favorite things.
Haircuts in car ports
TV without sports
Long lines at drive thrus
Briefings with half trues
Jeopardy’s a rerun,
Bans on all things fun.
Lines on store floors that are six feet apart,
Customers fuming with half-empty carts.
That’s enough of that.
Grocery stores also have some surprising specials. The old buy one, get one deals are now buy none because we got none.
It used to be we’d shop for groceries once a week and then pick up stuff when we needed it. So I was walking through the store, saw ground beef and I grabbed it like it was a stack of $100 bills on a sidewalk. I didn’t know what we had at home and didn’t take time to check. I just knew the meat-processing plants in the Midwest were closing.
It’s getting to be like Soviet Russia in the old days. If people in Moscow saw a line, they got in it. They didn’t care what they were getting, they just knew it was something they didn’t have.
Thus, we’ve become hoarders. Most people have enough toilet paper stocked up to last through retirement. We’ve bought so many paper goods, our houses are fire hazards.
I went to the store last week just to see what was missing. There were three big packages of toilet paper on the shelves so I took a picture. “The boys ain’t going to believe this,” I thought.
Vonette had sent me to the store earlier to get a can of cream of mushroom soup, a must for some recipes. There wasn’t any. I was about to give up when I saw one big can the size of a barrel of Libyan crude only slightly more expensive. Speaking of crude oil, if I’d know gas prices were going to drop like my 401(k) I wouldn’t have bought a Prius. It’s a muscle car only if you include the muscles in your eyelids. We Prius drivers average more failed passing attempts than Blaine Gabbert when he quarterbacked the Jaguars.
Some of this stuff I don’t understand. There wasn’t a single bottle of Aunt Jemima pancake syrup and the only tuna left was Bumblebee.
There may have been four boxes of oatmeal and it’s the stuff that you have to cook as long as a rack of ribs to get it tender. On the plus side, you can use the leftovers to fill rusted out spots on your old clunker if you don’t add blueberries.
Four boxes was an improvement over the onset of the coronavirus when there wasn’t any oatmeal to be had anywhere. After a couple of weeks, the Walmart Neighborhood Market had three 42-ounce boxes of Great Value oatmeal on the shelf. I really like some Walmart house brands, especially their cereal, walnuts, deli turkey and peanuts, but this oatmeal? Not so much. In the company’s defense, however, it said Great Value on the box not Great Taste.
The shortages did work to our advantage in one case. Our dog Gracie had a scary intestinal ailment and the vet said to take her off her regular food and boil her some chicken and rice. So Vonette dispatched me to Winn-Dixie where all the quick rice was gone and all they had left was a few 5-pound bags of Canilla extra long grain rice. You knew it was the real deal because it had Spanish and Chinese on the label.
I called her, and she said, “If that’s all they have, get it.”
I did. That stuff is great. We usually eat brown rice, but we may be converts.
Also, there weren’t many choices of canned beans, there was no powdered milk, the sugar stocks were low and the only eggs were organic. Because schools are shut down, kids are home for lunch every day so most of the Chef Boyardee was sold out. There was no ravioli or spaghetti and meatballs but there was some stuff with alfredo sauce which most kids don’t like.
Among the things that sadden me is that most churches didn’t hold services on Mother’s Day, typically the third busiest Sunday of the year behind Christmas and Easter. Southern males have always understood that it was our duty to attend the church of our wife’s mother’s choice, except for Mother’s Day when we were expected to go to church with our mothers and take them out to dinner at their favorite restaurant. At least city folks did. Country mamas always cooked a big Sunday dinner that day because all the kids and grandkids would show up.
It’s too bad we couldn’t go to church this year. I hope most of you remembered to call.