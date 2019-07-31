Bygones are just that, as far as the Jekyll Island Authority is concerned.
Those youthful undergraduate knuckleheads who absconded with the island’s symbolic standard some 40-odd years ago are no doubt graying patriarchs by now, possibly even part of society’s solution these days. Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks was just happy to have the island’s stolen flag back where it belongs.
The long-missing official Jekyll Island flag was handed over Tuesday to Hooks by Buff Leavy, president and executive editor of Brunswick News Publishing Co., at the JIA’s Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island. Leavy came into possession of the flag innocently, presented to him by a former Brunswick resident who also had nothing to do with its disappearance so many years ago.
“If we have items like this that are specific to Jekyll, and were original to Jekyll, it just enhances the story we tell here at the museum,” Hooks said Tuesday. “I think this goes back to Jekyll’s history and we’re always ready to embrace that history.”
One of Jekyll Island’s official flags from the 1970s, the banner featuring a crest of seashell and cotton ball on a field of blue somehow found its way to The Brunswick News earlier this month. A background letter accompanying the flag notes that it was stolen by pledges to a certain unnamed Georgia Tech fraternity, as detailed Saturday in The News’ weekly History column.
The year was 1975, the night moon was full and the young men’s courage was fortified with hops and barley, the letter states. The exuberant pack of Georgia Tech boys were on a mission to win acceptance from their fraternity of choice. Long after the mission was accomplished, the flag had remained in the protective care of one member of the group all these decades later.
Earlier this year, the pilfered flag arrived via mail to the Atlanta home of Keehln Wheeler, a former Brunswick resident with strong ties to the Golden Isles. Wheeler, a Glynn Academy graduate who went on to Auburn, is still trying to figure out why an unnamed Georgia Tech frat brother entrusted him with their purloined flag. If he does not know the sender, the sender apparently knows him well.
“So it’s now in your capable hands ... “ said an anonymous letter that accompanied the flag, which was folded in a ziplock bag. “We know you will make us proud.”
Wheeler decided the proper thing to do with the flag was to hand it over to Leavy and The News. A former board member of the Jekyll Island Foundation who helped raise the money for the Mosaic museum, Leavy knew where the flag belonged. But he also knows a good story when he hears it. The folks at Jekyll Island read it first in The News that the stolen flag was back in safe hands.
In response to inquiries from Jekyll Island officials Monday, Leavy decided to deliver the flag himself. “It’s been fun being involved in this process,” Leavy said. “A newspaper gets to connect a lot of organizations and people for the good of the community. This one had a fun twist to it.”
It will be given a spot of honor and safekeeping in Jekyll Island’s Mosaic museum, 100 Stable Road, along with the anonymous letter that accompanied it. Rose Marie Kimbell, archivist and records manager at the Mosaic, suspects the flag was one of two that stood atop tall flagpoles at the towers that flank the entrance to the Jekyll Island causeway.
Kimbell quickly produced the stolen flag’s likely match Tuesday, although there were slight differences as both appear to have been handmade, she said. The returned flag is significant because there are fewer items available that represent Jekyll Island after it went from playground of the rich to a state park in the late 1940s. “Part of the interesting thing is that this is from the state-era,” she said.
For a time after Jekyll Island became a state park, many visitors made a habit of bringing home souvenirs without receipts, Hooks said. It was a simpler time. Photographs, correspondence, silverware, furniture, clothing and other items have been liberated from the island over the years. Anyone out there holding on to items of historical significance to Jekyll can return them to the museum, no questions asked, he said.
“Hopefully, more people might decide that they have items from Jekyll Island that need to be returned,” he said.
The museum’s number is 912-635-4403.
Contacted later Tuesday, Wheeler was pleased to know the flag he mysteriously acquired is now back where it belongs. “That is awesome,” he said. “This could not have had a better start, middle and ending to a story. It couldn’t be better.”
And just in case some college kid is thinking of repeating those Georgia Tech boys’ derring do, times are not so simple these days, Kimbell said.
“We do have a local security company we partner with and the Georgia State Patrol is here as well,” she said. “And I can check the (security surveillance) camera even from my home.”