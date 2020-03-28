The Rev. Dr. Charles Lee sat in the living room of the Christ Church rectory late on a Saturday night, fine-tuning the next day’s sermon.
His wife, Susan, was in the room with him as midnight neared. Both Lees were hard of hearing, so the first gunshot barely registered. But Dr. Lee rose briefly and tried to get a bearing on the sound’s source. An automobile’s exhaust backfiring, perhaps?
The secluded home was surrounded by lush maritime forest. Dr. Lee quickly dismissed the outside distraction and returned to his sermon, and his seat beside a window. Mrs. Lee retired to the upstairs, on Feb. 5, 1938.
About 15 minutes later, Susan would be the only one to hear the second gunshot. When she went downstairs to insist it was time for bed, she found a ghastly sight.
“She found him slumped over in his seat, with a bullet wound entering one temple and passing through his head,” according to state court records. “She summoned officers and a doctor, but Dr. Lee died without regaining consciousness.”
Police dislodged two .38 caliber bullets from the walls inside the rectory. They found footprints near the window. They tracked footprints for several hundred yards through the woods before they disappeared.
Such was Christ Church’s prominence that the reverend’s shooting death made national headlines from coast to coast, from The New York Times to the Cornell Daily Sun in California. But who would want to murder in cold blood a preacher in a sleepy island community? Apparently, this was no big mystery. Within a couple of weeks, even Life Magazine had a feel for where this case was going.
“Police immediately guessed that Dr. Lee’s outspoken campaign against vice in Glynn County had motivated the trigger finger of his assassin,” the national publication surmised in a pictorial spread on the murder.
Dr. Lee apparently was a teetotaler just like his second cousin, the celebrated Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. And the 71-year-old was not afraid to speak out against the ills of drunkenness and gambling brought on by a growing number of nightclubs on the island.
“Motive the police are working on is that the rector was exercised at the number and the nature of dives in his island neighborhood,” a Charlotte News editorial opined on Oct. 30, 1938.
Those tracks in the maritime forest would eventually lead Brunswick police to George Claybourn and another man named “Willie.” Claybourn’s jailhouse confession would lead to the men behind the murder, a pair of St. Simons Island businessmen who catered to the vices Dr. Lee so abhorred. Claybourn and “Willie” were black men, hired guns. Henry J. Cofer and his brother W.H. Cofer were white men, both of whom apparently had motive to see Dr. Lee silenced.
Henry Cofer ran the Golden Isles Hotel & Casino on St. Simons Island, according to the Charlotte News. W.H. Cofer was the “proprietor of The Brass Rail, a liquor store that had employed ‘Willie’ to assist him.”
The Cofer brothers were arrested Oct. 27, 1938. The news spread across the country that same day.
From an Oct. 27 article in the Cornell Daily Sun: “BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two St. Simons Island resort operators were charged today with hiring two (men) to kill Dr. Charles H. Lee eight months ago so the vice-hating rector of historic Christ Church no longer could oppose illicit gambling.”
Claybourn was arrested Oct. 20 by Brunswick police officer Jimmy Brisson. Washington County Sheriff George W. Owens later arrested “Willie.” During questioning from Brisson and Police Chief J.E. Register, Claybourn came clean, according to court records. “I guess I’ll tell you the truth,” he said. “I didn’t kill Dr. Lee, but I know something about it.”
According to the case police built, Claybourn and “Willie” came to Henry Cofer’s office on the night of the murder. Cofer gave Claybourn a roll of cash, $150 total. He gave him a .38 caliber pistol. W.H. Cofer paid “Willie” his share to take part in the assassination.
The two men crept up to the house, where they spied Dr. Lee through the window, working on his sermon. Claybourn shot first. He missed. Dr. Lee walked about, then returned to his seat.
“Claybourn told officers ‘Willie’ then said, ‘Give me that gun’” and fired the shot that killed Dr. Lee,” the Cornell Daily Sun reported.
Regardless of the initial police reports regarding who did what, it was ultimately Claybourn who stood trial as the trigger man in Dr. Lee’s killing, according to records from his trial in 1940. He recanted his confession on the witness stand.
“I don’t know a bit more about it than a new-born baby,” he testified. “I don’t know anything about the killing of Dr. Lee.”
The jury found Claybourn guilty, but recommended mercy. Instead of execution, Claybourn was sentenced to life in prison.
Dr. Lee was buried at Old Chapel Cemetery in Clarke County, Va. Susan Randolph Cooke Lee joined her husband at Old Chapel after her death in 1960 at age 91.