If you’ve ever tried to understand a medical bill, you know how confusing it can be. Figuring out how to pay those bills only adds more stress. Thankfully, the Patient Financial Services team at Southeast Georgia Health System takes pride in helping patients. “We understand the challenges and barriers our patients face. So many are unable to pay their patient portion in full, but fortunately our Health System offers financial assistance or monthly payment plans to help reduce the stress our patients are already under from life challenges before and after COVID-19,” says Donna Boatright, manager, Patient Financial Services (PFS). Her department oversees billing for the Health System’s Brunswick and Camden campuses, along with the Senior Care Center-Brunswick.

