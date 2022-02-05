CONTRIBUTED REPORT
Working behind the scenes, supply chain employees keep hospitals moving forward.
It takes a lot of heart, soul and determination to keep a hospital running and ready to care for patients. Just ask Betty Jean Palmer, a 50-plus year veteran of Southeast Georgia Health System. As a supply stock technician for Supply Chain Operations, Palmer bears witness to the daily activities that happen throughout a hospital, and she and her co-workers do their part to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Palmer remembers the time a patient coded. “Nurses were running in and out of the patient’s room gathering supplies. I asked what else they needed and knew exactly where it was and gave it to them.” Being in the right place at the right time motivates service-minded individuals like Palmer and her co-workers. It’s a non-stop effort. When not stocking and maintaining supplies, they handle all the hospital’s incoming and outgoing mail.
“I think this job is incredibly important to keep the hospital running. Imagine if a patient came into the ER and needed something very specific for treatment, and a nurse had to spend time going to another floor to get it. My job is to avoid that,” says Central Supply Technician Eric Burton. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused so many shortages we’re having to jump through hoops to get certain things. It’s been more difficult than you’d think.”
And that’s just the logistical challenge.
The Hardest Years
In over five decades as a Health System team member, Palmer has never experienced anything like the pandemic. “Initially, I was scared to be on that floor,” she says, referring to the COVID-19 Unit. “But I knew I had to get supplies up there.” She rose to the occasion, but the task took a toll. To curtail outbreaks of the highly contagious virus, the Health System had to restrict visitation. “They (COVID-19 patients) don’t have family with them. That stays with me,” Palmer says, her voice filling with emotion. “My heart goes out to their loved ones. It’s rough.”
Coping with the coronavirus is like battling an invisible opponent. Each new spike places greater strains on overworked health care staff. “In times like these, everyone plays some part in keeping things as normal as possible,” Burton says. When the virus spikes, “The Supply Chain storeroom provides backup space for personal protective equipment (PPE), like isolation gowns and N-95 masks.”
Fortunately, he enjoys the challenge. “I like to fix things for people. For example, when Pediatrics moved to another floor in the hospital, their new storage was temporary and nothing was labeled. I found a better storage rack, reorganized it, printed new labels, and began ordering their new supplies. The ladies in Pediatrics were so thankful. I feel that going above and beyond really builds a great rapport with other departments and enhances the trust others place in our department.”
A Break in the Chain
We’ve all been inconvenienced by empty grocery store shelves. When supply chain shortages hit hospitals, however, lives are at stake. “While nearly every business has been impacted by some supply chain or manufacturer issue, this has become a daily issue with products and supplies hitting our backorder reports. We frequently brainstorm with nursing leadership to work on alternatives and provide education for new processes, so our physicians and nursing staff are able to provide the best care for our patients,” says Manager Alexander Campbell.
Keeping essential medical supplies on hand always required attention to detail. The pandemic only amplified that requirement. “Our team has to be extremely attentive to disruptions in product availability and supply,” Campbell says. “They keep a watchful eye on supplies to ensure that all patient floors are appropriately stocked. When there is an issue, they reach out to me and our counterparts in Supply Chain Procurement to resolve issues and find a solution before it reaches the patient level.”
A hospital and a society cannot run without collaboration and cooperation. Regardless of their beliefs or background, Supply Chain employees work together to serve hospital team members and patients. Campbell urges the public to do the same. “Please push through these hard times and support our health care workers who are in a constant battle to better the lives of our communities.”
Reflecting on his team’s performance over the past two years, Campbell says, “I would like to thank my team for all the hard work they put in, day in and day out. Without them, the success we have had in overcoming many challenges would not have happened.” And without them, our community would not have the lifesaving medical care it needs when it needs it most.
This week’s article was contributed by Southeast Georgia Health System.