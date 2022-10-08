PROVIDED REPORT
Nuclear medicine
technologists partner with patients at a pivotal point in their lives.
Lewis Carroll, author of Alice in Wonderland, once remarked, “One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others.”
The team members working in Nuclear Medicine at Southeast Georgia Health System embrace that philosophy. “Working in patient care is a passion the three of us share,” says Team Leader Heather Burkhalter, RT(N) (CT), CNMT. Working alongside her are Nuclear Medicine Technologists Norah Galvin, RT(N), CNMT and Dipixa Modi, RT(N), CNMT. Collectively, this small but mighty trio have 28 years of experience in their field of nuclear medicine at the Health System.
Unless you have undergone a nuclear test, you may not know what it involves. As Burkhalter explains, “Nuclear medicine is an imaging modality that looks at the way an organ functions. We inject a radioactive tracer (chemical) into the body to acquire images. This allows a physician to see if the organ is functioning properly.”
The test is beneficial in diagnosing problems in the thyroid, gallbladder, heart, bones and lungs.
A Family Atmosphere
Some tests can last up to four hours, and there are instances where patients must return for several days in a row to complete their tests. Throughout the process, “We really get to know our patients and feel we impact their experience at the Health System. We are a family here and feel that creates a better experience for our patients,” says Galvin.
Partnering to Improve Care
To help find the answers patients need, the Nuclear Medicine team collaborates with the Surgical Services, Oncology and Cardiology departments. Technologists trained in ultrasound, X-ray and CT scans also assist Burkhalter and her team. “We can see the anatomic view of the organ and correlate that with our study to help diagnose the patient,” says Modi.
“The Nuclear Medicine team is dedicated to achieving the highest quality care for our patients and each will go above and beyond to ensure every patient is well cared for not only within their dedicated area, but also collaborating with other departments to fulfill specific needs for our patients,” says Jeffrey Connor, BSHA, RT(R), manager, Imaging Services. “I am very proud of the amazing job they do on a daily basis to make the patient’s experience be the best it can be.”
Going the Extra Mile
There’s a lot on the line when the results of your job duties could save a patient’s life. Fortunately, “Working in patient care is a passion the three of us share. Our care does not stop once the patient completes their exam,” Galvin explains. It’s not unusual for a team member to help patients with transportation. Burkhalter recalls the time a patient locked her keys in her car. “One of our techs called roadside assistance to help her with the difficult situation.” Another time, Burkhalter was leaving work when she saw a patient sitting on the hospital parking lot curb. The transport company did not arrive as planned, and the patient needed a ride. “I stayed with her and called the company to assist her with getting transportation back home.” It did not matter that Burkhalter had already put in a long day and responsibilities awaited her at home. Her dedication to patients and the Health System prevailed.
The team also enjoys teaching students from Georgia Southern University. “Our students are able to see a variety of nuclear medicine exams that they may not be able to see at other facilities,” says Burkhalter. “We had a student last year on his second rotation with us that was able to assist us greatly when we had a team member out for an extended period of time. We were working at a high volume as well, and he put forth so much effort and was able to excel fast. After he graduated, I was one of his job references and he is now a full time technologist in Lexington, Kentucky. Burkhalter adds, “It’s moments like these that are so special to our department. We are proud to see our students start their own careers.”
While nuclear medicine requires a technical skill set, the team also uses intuitive skills. Burkhalter tells her co-workers and students training in her department, “Trust your gut. If the patient is not feeling well or needs a nurse or physician, you should act on that feeling.”
When a patient arrives for a nuclear medicine test, their emotions could run the gamut from fear to uncertainty. With a steady hand and calm demeanor, Burkhalter, Galvin and Modi partner with patients and their health care providers to find answers.
