CONTRIBUTED REPORT
A Humbling Experience
Camaraderie helps nurses fight the good fight.
Sneak a peek behind the scenes of Southeast Georgia Health System’s 5 St. Simons Tower and you will see caring team members hustling to take care of sick patients. Each day they show up ready to help make a difference in the lives of many, despite the unknown. Although it is officially designated for stroke care, 5 St. Simons added COVID-19 patients as the case numbers grew. “We wish we could open the doors to our hallways to let the public see inside,” says Stephanie Womack, LPN. “The tears and the fear was shared throughout all of us, but there was no doubt we all had compassion for our patients and for each other. For the patients who lost their battle to COVID, we want their families to know they were not alone. We held their hands, we wiped their tears as we wiped our own, and we prayed for them as well as for you.”
As the pandemic stretches into its third year, Womack and her co-workers are united together. When not caring for patients hospitalized with coronavirus, they care for patients who may have suffered a stroke or another diagnosis. In the case of stroke patients, the nurses collaborate with neurologists, radiologists, cardiologists and lab technicians to make a diagnosis. If a stroke has occurred, they partner with physical and occupational rehabilitation professionals, dietitians and other health professionals to help the patient recover. “We are all interdependent, and we all affect patient care,” says Assistant Nurse Manager Catherine Shumans, R.N.
The Price of Caring
Nursing a stroke victim back to health is challenging. Adding coronavirus patients to your workload demands an extra level of dedication. “Nursing requires a lot of flexibility, but the pandemic showed us a whole new meaning to the word ‘flexible’,” says Nurse Manager Kerri Philipbar, MSN, R.N. COVID-19 care requires meticulous safety precautions and near-constant bedside interaction. Then there’s the emotional burden.
“These patients are isolated; our team is the only physical contact they have. The team has worked so hard to be everything patients need. They are invested physically and emotionally in these patients. They laugh and cry with them and do everything they can to support them. It has been a humbling experience,” Philipbar says.
Loving and caring for your fellow human beings brings rewards and risks. “The hardest aspect was seeing so many deaths because we grew so close to so many patients. It really took an emotional toll,” Shumans says. When a patient recovered and went home, the nurses celebrated. “Seeing some people get better pushes us to keep moving forward,” adds Womack.
Despite taking precautions, having a highly contagious virus saturating communities unfortunately means some nurses will also get sick. Womack was among them. “My husband and I were on the fence about the vaccine for a long time. Then I got very sick myself, along with my husband. And I saw with my own eyes that the majority of people being hospitalized for COVID were unvaccinated. It was a learning experience. The public gets told so many different things and there is so much misinformation. I urge my family members, ‘If you trust me, please get vaccinated.’”
Family Ties
Despite the strain, nurses and hospital staff soldier on. How do they keep going during the current state of pandemic limbo?
For Shumans, the answer is simple. “Knowing we had each other got us through. Our team is like a family. We do everything families do together – work, eat, pray, laugh, cry and love. Our togetherness gets us through it all.”
The bravery and fortitude of nurses fighting to protect our community is a lesson we can all learn from. Southeast Georgia Health System offers COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals age 12 and older.
To learn more or to make an appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
This week’s article was contributed by Southeast Georgia Health System.