What’s the big deal?
It’s just another 9 to 5 job.
Yes, but this job is from 9 at night to 5 in the morning.
They move among us in darkness, their efforts drawing little notice. Most of us here at The News rarely see them. The only time we hear anything about them is on the rare occasion when something goes wrong — a customer calls about a missing paper or an errant toss.
Yet, in a way, they are paragons of the First Amendment. They are the flesh and blood behind the mystery that ensures our subscribers find a newspaper before the sun rises each day.
As a show of appreciation for their loyalty and service world over, today has been designated International Newspaper Carrier Day.
“If they can’t get it out there, it does not matter what all of us do in here,” said Rene’ Griffis, The News’ longtime circulation manager. “It takes a special kind of breed to get out there and do that.”
Kesha Jones, 47, is just such a person. She has been delivering newspapers for The News for nearly 20 years, Monday through Saturday. Husband Carter Jones, 59, has been at it for at least 10 years.
I spoke with Jones for the first time at midmorning Friday, when a person might expect her to be catching up on her sleep. That wasn’t the case, though. She was delivering flowers, her day job. (Husband Carter pours concrete during the day.)
Which begged the first question: When do you sleep?
“At red lights and stop signs,” said Jones, a well-rehearsed line by now, but one that is steeped in truth.
Jones is not so sure about all of that First Amendment hero stuff. But delivering the award-winning newspaper (Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Newspaper Excellence winner) to faithful readers has provided her with something even more enduring.
Her 21-year-old daughter attends Concorde Career Institute in Jacksonville. She has a 19-year-old daughter at the College of Coastal Georgia, and her twin brother is a senior at Brunswick High and a member of the Pirates football team. Jones also has a 15-year-old son at Glynn Academy.
Providing for them and seeing to it that they are raised right is all the reward she needs for diligently performing a sometimes thankless job.
“I’ve been able to be a hands-on mom — make doctor appointments, meet with teachers and do whatever they need,” Jones said.
Carriers at The News are independent contractors. They show up at The News each night, Sunday through Monday, at around 9 to pick up the papers for their route. Or routes.
Experienced folks like the Joneses can handle two or three routes each, delivering up to 600 newspapers a shift. They take their haul from the The News’ printing press building, then head back home to start bagging.
That’s right. You thought some fancy machine puts your newspaper in that nice plastic sleeve? People do that. Newspaper carrier people.
The News has a crew of about 20 dedicated carriers.
On rainy nights, it means double-bagging or knotting the ends. Plus, their deliveries are slowed by the necessity to drive safely in rough weather.
“Working in storms can be tough,” Jones said.
Griffis did not just show up at the newspaper one day and get a job managing carriers. She started out with a delivery route, a job she used to raise three children.
“When I started, I had three young’uns — two 3-year-olds and a 1-year-old,” said the ever-affable Griffis.
The News had an afternoon delivery back in the day, so she would take the kids with her. If they started fidgeting, she would hand them a newspaper and point to a house.
“I just took them with me,” Griffis said. “They’d get bored on me and I’d say, ‘Here. Toss this paper in the yard there.’ It worked out fine.”
Griffis and Jones watched their kids grow up on newspaper routes. They are more than just coworkers.
“I can call Miss Rene’ for anything,” Jones said. “She’s always there for me, always has been.”
Jones loves the solitude of empty streets and slumbering households. It is her time for reflection and conversation with a dear old friend.
“I’m out there by myself and I can pray like I want to and have a good conversation with God,” Jones said. “It’s my time to clear my head and be away from everything.”
But sometimes, Jones actually encounters another human being on her dark-thirty delivery route. And that gives her a better appreciation about the importance of the product she works so hard to provide.
“I do feel good about it sometimes, especially in the morning time, if some elderly person is out there when I’m delivering,” she said. “They say, ‘I’m so grateful. You’re such a good carrier.’ I like that a lot, but it’s not often we get to see them.”
Jones does sleep in on Saturday. Sunday is all about church and family. Then she is back at it Sunday night, getting that paper out to folks who need their dose of local news, sports and entertainment. Rain, sleet or snow, as they say.
“They have proved time and again that they can be depended on,” Griffis said, referring to the Jones duo of Kesha and Carter. “No matter what happens, no matter the obstacles, they get their routes done. Like clockwork.”
But for these selfless and tireless folks, even International Newspaper Carrier Day really is all about you. The subscriber.
“Of course, we could not put out a paper and keep this going without our subscribers,” Griffis said. “And we do love our subscribers.”