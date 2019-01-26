Lawton Tollison must be psychic. He called me Wednesday, in reference to a pair of century-old cannon emplacements that are lost in the woods on Jekyll Island.
We talked about the cannons and nothing else, five minutes tops.
The Brunswick native called me back the next day. “I’m guessing you’re a big Allman Brothers fan,” Lawton said, apropos of nothing to do with cannons. He then endured a lengthy diatribe from my end of the phone about all things Allman Brothers Band, including my favorite album (At Fillmore East) and my first Brothers concert back in the ‘70s at Ladd Stadium in Mobile.
When he managed to get another word in edgewise, Lawton noted he was just around the corner from The News office and would drop off a book on the Allmans that he thought I would enjoy. Also, he had information for me about those Jekyll Island cannons that we talked about in the first place.
We all know about the historic Horton House remains on Jekyll Island. And, of course, there is the storied Jekyll Island Club, as well as other landmarks such as the the DuBignon and Goodyear cottages, among other sites.
But cannon emplacements? You sure about that, Lawton?
“Oh, yeah, they’re still there,” Lawton said. “But hardly anyone even knows about them.”
They are tucked away into the maritime forest that grows thick against the shores of the Jekyll Sound on the island’s south end, he said. The large cannons were placed there in 1899 during the short-lived Spanish American War, according to the documents Lawton provided. In a fit of wild precautionary vigilance, the cannons were placed as coastal defenses against the remote chance of invasion from Spain. The war lasted but three months, beginning with the battle cry “Remember the Maine” and ending shortly after with Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders making their victorious charge up San Juan Hill.
But the U.S. War Department made arrangements with the Jekyll Island Club to have carriage mounts built to house a pair of Civil War-era 10-inch Parrot cannons. Lawton’s information included a photocopy of a photo from the era, showing tourists dressed in dapper turn-of-the century garb posing on and around the hulking guns. The cannons were aimed across the sound, paired in something of a crossfire with similar cannon emplacements on Cumberland Island’s north end.
The Jekyll Island guns lasted longer than the war, finally being hauled away in April of 1900. The thick steel carriages sitting on revolving concrete mounts remained, right there on the beachfront. And nature did what nature does, moving sand and forest persistently south over the next 60 years, until the cannon emplacements were lost to a tangle of growth.
The emplacements were “rediscovered” in the early 60s when nearby land was cleared for residential development. The structures themselves, however, remained camouflaged in coastal jungle, receiving little further exposure.
Lawton first saw the cannon emplacements as a youngster, coming across them while exploring the woods when his family spent summers on Jekyll.
Back to Thursday, Lawton left me with an approximate location of the cannon emplacements. My treasure map was just a flimsy copy of a Google Maps aerial photo showing a blur of trees between Beach View Drive and the water at the Jekyll Sound. “Yeah, it’s right about there,” he said, nodding at an “X” I drew in the middle of the trees on the photocopy. “You’ll find it.”
Then he left. He might as well of left me the drawing of the whimsical mushroom forest from the inside cover of the Allman Brothers’ Eat A Peach album, I thought to myself. Anyway, my interest in this local mystery of history was sufficiently piqued.
Challenge accepted.
I parked at the corner of Macy Lane and St. Andrews Drive around 11 a.m. Friday. Then I realized that what passed for a map was sitting on my desk back at the office. But there was no turning back.
Channeling my inner country boy, I stepped off the beaten path and into the woods on a clear crisp day made for hiking. I headed kind of in a southeast direction, over a small ridge and down into a little bog where the path became mushy with the approaching high tide. Turning more westerly, I eventually stepped into a clearing on the shores of the Jekyll Sound, just in time to watch a yacht glide past.
But no sign of cannon emplacements. I turned back into the woods and ambled along on a little more westerly than southerly course. Beautiful scenery, gentle breezes rustling in the trees, a lizard or two, some critters and a lots of chirping birds. This is where a National Geographic writer would segue into the history of the Spanish-American War, but I was frankly enjoying myself way too much for such distractions. Maybe next time.
I plodded back to the original jumping off point and started over. This time I took a westerly path through the thick of the woods. Soft laughter floated to me from the other side of a slight ridge. The voices became more distinct as I bounded around and over that ridge.
But I found the cannon emplacements waiting for me on the other side. They were tucked into the dense growth, almost disguised by the brownish-red rust covering the steel structures.
And that is also where I met Glynn County resident Christina Redden and her friends, Norman Pennypacker and Tricia Stewart, visitors from Virginia. It seems that myself and Redden’s party both had chosen a path less traveled to the same destination. They had embarked from nearby St. Andrews Beach Park.
“This is it,” confirmed Redden, a fellow history major who had been here a time or two already. “I just wanted them to see it. Most people don’t even know it’s here. I told them, ‘Do y’all want to hunt for treasure, or go see guns?’”
“I said, ‘Let’s go see guns,’” Norman said.
It turns out there are geological surveyors’ GPS coordinates out there that will help guide you to this historic little gem, Redden advised. Not that I would know what do with GPS coordinates if I had them.
Besides, Lawton strongly advised me to steer clear of specifics when it comes to the cannon emplacements’ exact location. I am of a mind to agree. In this case, the journey is very much a part of the destination.
Happy hunting, y’all.