The Dog Stop is the place for wagging tails

Sometimes partnerships are formed and businesses developed out of the most unique circumstances. That’s certainly the case with The Dog Stop, a new place for people to pamper their canine companions.
Owners Debbie and David Turgeon, Fred Plaisted and Patty Costello, are all from Franklin, Mass., but didn’t meet until they relocated to Brunswick several years ago.
“We didn’t know each other until I moved here to help my parents, and I took his (David’s) job mowing their grass,” said Plaisted.
The Dog Stop offers doggy daycare, boarding, and grooming at its location on Glynn Avenue. The more than 10,000-square-foot spot includes a lobby, offices, a boarding kennel and three play “rooms” where dogs can frolic while sorted by size, age and temperament.
Opening July 11, Plaisted says he expects a positive response from the public.
“Our Brunswick, Ga., location features luxury boarding accommodations, an interactive and social daycare experience, a spa-like grooming retreat, retail store and much more,” he said. “Our 6,000-plus square foot indoor and outdoor facility caters to every dog’s wish. Whether it’s running after balls, playing with friends or taking a nap, your dog is guaranteed to come home satisfied.”
The large space, and their luxury kennels set The Dog Stop apart from the competition, according to Plaisted. There are four super-sized kennels ideal for the largest of dogs – or for people to board their pack who prefer to stay together.
The 100 percent climate controlled space, provides a safe and secure play area for dogs of all ages, sizes and energy levels. And, the outdoor play yards feature special anti-microbial artificial grass.
But, before dogs stay or play, they must receive a temperament evaluation, be current on vaccinations, and be spayed or neutured by the time they’re 7 months old.
And, unlike other doggy daycare facilities, the daycare is included in the boarding price, making it a good value for customers.
The doggy daycare area makes customers’ canines feel welcome after they’ve been evaluated and registered with the facility. He or she can come play anytime during the hours of operation, seven days a week. The spacious play areas include bridges, benches and beds, and trained canine companions to help make pets feel at home. Single day and multiple day packages are available, and discounts are available for multiple dogs.
Boarding, Plaisted explained, is charged by the night, and is available 365 days a year, although drop-off and pick-up isn’t available on major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Dogs can have their choice of a standard room or a luxury suite, and The Dog Stop Delights – a selection of snacks, supplements and services including cuddle time available to boarders. Food is provided to guest dogs free of charge, but The Dog Stop recommends bringing Fido and Fifi’s food in order to avoid upset stomachs and make them feel more at home.
Plaisted said that every dog is provided individual care and concern, and The Dog Stop adheres to the highest levels of kennel sanitation, and the facility is veterinarian-recommended, licensed and insured.