Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
Aaron hopes the team left the brief speaking engagement looking up to him because of his message.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
Aaron hopes the team left the brief speaking engagement looking up to him because of his message.
Aaron, a New York City native now living in Vidalia, is best known as the 6-foot-8 actor who played Michael Oher in the Academy Award-winning 2009 film “The Blind Side.” He made the rounds in Brunswick on Thursday to promote his music. Aaron’s new single, “Lead with Love,” drops today.
His message to lead with love was at the forefront of what he told the Brunswick High Pirates.
“Build that bond,” he said to the team. “Build that brotherhood. Have each other’s backs.”
He told the team to share the talents and the love that God has given them with the world and to work hard today to build a better tomorrow.
“The work you put in here will make you that much stronger,” Aaron told the team.
Aaron also made appearances at local radio stations and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, among other stops.
He spoke to The News Thursday morning and said there is too much hate in the world, so he hopes to spread the love.
He’d always been interested in a musical career but, after landing the leading role in 2009, decided to focus his efforts on a film career. That’s been a success, he said, with dozens of movies under his belt including several leading roles.
Aaron’s new single is his first step into the world of music as a performer, but it’s not his first time singing. He’s long been a strong singer, and he credits his mother for being the reason he started to develop his talents.
The song is meant to reach everyone on some level, he said, encouraging all listeners to foster love rather than hate or anger.
“It doesn’t cost anything to be king, but it costs everything to be mean,” Aaron said. “We’re making love viral.”
Find Aaron’s social media on Instagram at instagram.com/officialquintonaaron, Facebook at facebook.com/iamquintonaaron and TikTok at tiktok.com/@iamquintonaaron.
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.
City leadership and the Brunswick Police Department have a strong idea of how they want a new camera system to be implemented.
A camp this week hosted by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra has introduced a new group of students to the world of music.
The Glynn County Commission and county staff learned artwork isn’t their strong suit.
A medical clinic on Jekyll Island is one step closer to opening following months of renovation and other preparations.