Quinton Aaron
Buy Now

Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in the movie “The Blind Side,” speaks to the Brunswick High School football team Thursday during his visit to the Golden Isles to promote his new song, “Lead with Love.”

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.

Aaron hopes the team left the brief speaking engagement looking up to him because of his message.

More from this section