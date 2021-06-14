The benefits of stretching

The first thing everyone is taught to do prior to doing any physical activity is to stretch, because it will help prevent injuries and improve circulation. Stretching provides a wide range of benefits, including improving posture and increasing range of motion.
That’s where The Stretch Zone comes in. A recent newcomer to the Shops at Sea Island, The Stretch Zone is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Kelly and Sean Hanrahan. The Stretch Zone provides practitioner-assisted stretching.
“We do all of the work; the client gains all of the benefit,” she said.
The Stretch Zone launched only five years ago, and the Hanrahans opened their franchise on Feb. 15. In fact, the seeds for the company were planted in the late 1990s, when Jorden Gold helped his bedridden grandfather regain mobility by creating a stretching routine for him.
From the outside, The Stretch Zone looks like it might be just another fitness facility. But, upon entering, clients are welcomed into a comfortable studio environment with specialized tables outfitted with the belting system that makes the program distinctive. That “patent-pending” stabilization system allows practitioners at The Stretch Zone to treat clients by allowing the targeted muscles to receive the treatment they need.
Kelly Hanrahan says the company stands apart from other stretching services because of its patented strapping system and the protocol used to stretch various areas of the body. Many years of research went into designing the protocols and they are also patented. All of the practitioners have undergone extensive training and testing to learn The Stretch Zone method.
“We provide one service and do it extremely well,” she said. “It is unlike anything you have previously experienced. The patented belting system on the tables prevents the body from compensating during the stretching process. It also allows the client’s body to relax and know that is is safe, thus allowing the stretch reflex to relax and allowing the body to gain increased flexibility.”
There are several benefits clients of The Stretch Zone receive through their treatment – pain management, better posture, decreased injury risk and reduced muscle tightness. Any or all of these can be accomplished through a personalized plan developed for each client by The Stretch Zone.
The proprietary methods used by The Stretch Zone work by adjusting the stretch reflex to gradually increase a client’s active range of motion, and not only flexibility.
According to their website, “Utilizing our patented equipment, our Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.”
Breakout:
The Stretch Zone is in the Shops at Sea Island, at 600 Sea Island Road, Suite 9B, on St. Simons Island. Their hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Get in touch with the studio by calling 912-268-2495 or emailing StSimons@stretchzone.com.