As hobbies, hunting and fishing are pretty widespread in Georgia.
But few do it like Steven Burke, and he may be borderline unique.
If you see the Jenkins County resident out in the woods on a day off, he may be wearing a skunk on his head, wearing buckskin britches and his teeth may be stained with wild berries. Burke has a normal enough job working for Planters Electric Membership Cooperative in Swainsboro, but he sometimes gets as far away as he can from the power lines he helped string and those electrical work-saving devices.
“I’m a roadkill man,’’ Burke says unabashedly, and that’s where most of his headgear comes from. He keeps ice coolers in every vehicle he drives and if he comes upon a dead animal that hasn’t been turned into wildlife hash by too many steel-belted radials, it goes into an ice chest.
His favorites are the red fox and the skunk, but he crafts hats from raccoons and other animals. The difference in his raccoon caps and the one Fess Parker wore on the TV show, “Daniel Boone,’’ is that Burke’s will look back at you because he keeps the head.
Burke has shown off his survival skills several times on St. Simons at the annual Georgia Patriots Day observance hosted by the Marshes of Glynn chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.
There are a number of survivalists around who experiment with living off the land, but as Burke said, “Then you’ve got some who are totally eccentric like me.”
He always walks into the woods with the bare essentials, but also his .22-caliber rifle because, as they say, you never know. But when he becomes a hunter-gatherer on his Thrift Community tract along a section of the Ogeechee River, he takes his entrees with a bow and arrow and cooks them over a fire he sparks without clicking a Bic or Zippo. Sometimes he starts his fire with a flint and piece of char cloth, but he prefers the more labor intensive fire board and bow drill like those people attempt to use, usually in frustration, on “Naked and Afraid,’’ a survivalist TV show. Actually, most of the “Naked and Afraid” participants just starve, shiver and complain until the boat comes while various insects survive by dining on their skin.
Burke watches the show sometimes, but says he wishes they were clothed.“I always find something to wrap up in,” sometimes from a dump, he said.
When he’s out hunting for something to cook over his fire, it’s not with one of those composite compound bows. He makes his bows of wood and strings them with sturdy cord woven from the sinews of white tail deer.
And it’s not just for bow string. Many a time he’s sat on the Ogeechee fishing with a hook fashioned from deer toe bones, a line made of animal sinew and a pole he cut from the banks.
“You can take the back strap off a deer and [weave] fishing lines 30 to 40 feet long,’’ he said.
That’s pretty labor intensive compared to the fishermen who pass by powered by a trolling motor, seated on comfortable boat seats decked out in $50 Columbia shirts with Velcro tabs. The use of those tabs are a mystery to most people.
Burke said he gets plenty to eat out in the woods, but it can get monotonous.
“You might get tired of fish and wild game, but it’ll keep you alive,’’ he said.
There’s little fat on wild game or the blackberries and wild plums he eats, so he’s not above gleaning from a field of harvested peanuts to get the necessary fat in his diet.
He lets nothing go to waste and uses every part of animals he can, especially deer. He turns the hides into buckskin clothing or leather that he tans using the tannin he boils off acorns.
“When football season starts, you’ll see the white oak acorns hit the dirt,’’ he said.
Although he becomes a hunter-gatherer, Burke likes to let wildlife live, and he’s trying to restore some of it on his farm. He is hopeful he’ll get healthy populations of red fox, skunks and diamondback rattlesnakes among other species.
Recently, a woman called asking him to dispose of a skunk she had, regrettably, caught in a trap.
“He had a white head. He was a beautiful thing. I said I’m not going to kill this. I turned him loose on my farm,’’ he said.
Dealing with skunks is a risky business because they can squirt a scent on you that is so strong it probably has a half-life like nuclear radiation. But this one turned out to be pretty friendly and would eat out of his hand.
He’ll talk about living off the largess of nature at the Marshes of Glynn SAR meeting on May 9. Member Bill Ramsaur said Burke provides authentic perspective on the privations of many militiamen during the American Revolution.
Burke said that people survived during the war trading in animal skins, lived off wildlife or did whatever they could when conventional life was so disrupted. That’s one element of what he practices now, the possibility, although remote, that society falls apart and there’s no money and no stores to take it anyway.
Burke’s talk at 7 p.m. May 9 at the public room Glynn County’s airport fire station on St. Simons will be free and open to the public. SAR member Jimmy Boatright said he is hopeful some black powder enthusiasts attend.
“We’d like to augment our chapter with some men who want to fire flintlocks and muskets,’’ he said like those used by patriots in the Revolutionary War. The chapter wants to form a militia to march with the color guard in Georgia Society events especially locally. When the Marshes of Glynn chapter holds events requiring a musket salute they have to appeal to members from the Swainsboro-Sylvania area to make the long trip to St. Simons, Ramsaur said.
“We’re looking for people with flintlocks,’’ Boatright said.
Those who join would still have to meet membership requirements including having some ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.
For more information call Boatright at (912) 267-7454 or send an email to marhesofglynnsar@gmail.com.
It wouldn’t do much good to try to call Burke. He probably hasn’t figured out how to make a phone from tupelo bark and possum tendons.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.