When loading up the car for Thanksgiving travel, be sure to include additional cash. Gas prices remain high so plan on it costing more to get to grandma’s house this year.
Most of all, be sure to pack an extra dash or two of patience. It might be needed if the travel forecast released recently by AAA hits anywhere near a bull’s-eye.
The automotive club is predicting record-breaking holiday travel in the Peach State. It estimates 1.6 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more during the five days that will begin Wednesday and end Sunday, Nov. 27.
Of that number, 1.5 million will climb behind the wheel of a vehicle to get to their destination.
For those keeping up, it means 14,000 more Georgians will be on the roads next week than during the turkey day observance in 2021. For those with so-so math skills, that is an increase of 2%.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays.”
Haas offers some friendly advice for those glued to a travel itinerary.
“Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year,” Haas said. “AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
AAA said prices at the gas pumps could be the second highest encountered by motorists during the Thanksgiving holidays. According to the automotive club, the highest gas prices on record pinched wallets in 2012 when the average daily price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $3.28.
Prices this year will be high but not as elevated as they were, knock on wood, in 2012. AAA said the highest daily average price in Georgia this past Monday was $3.16 per gallon.
But when all is said and done, does it really matter how much motorists have to shell out for gas? Not if it means passing up a hearty home-cooked meal at grandma’s, a spirited gathering with friends or a much-needed respite at a favorite island or mountain resort.
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
For those planning trips outside of Georgia, take note: AAA is predicting 48.65 million Americans will be taking a road trip this holiday, and most are opting to drive rather than fly.
Nationwide, that reflects an increase of 203,000 more drivers on the highways during Thanksgiving 2022.