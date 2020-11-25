Kindness, empathy and collaboration produce far greater results than animosity and division, even among the most disparate groups of people.
Cultures clashed in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620, when a group of Europeans known as the Pilgrims met a Wampanoag tribe on the Native Americans’ homeland. Diplomacy eventually ensued, and the two groups were able to aid each other through the challenges both faced. Less than a year later, the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe celebrated what has been documented as the first Thanksgiving.
There’s wisdom to glean from this history, and last week Frederica Academy’s first-grade students shared the Thanksgiving story and some of its valuable insights during the school’s annual program.
Standing in a half circle beneath a shady live oak at the Dunn River House on St. Simons, students sang songs and recited lines that told the story of the first meeting of Pilgrims and Wapanoag. Their parents and some school staff formed the show’s small audience.
“I’m a little Wampanoag on the go,” the students sang. “Here is my arrow here is my bow/When I go hunting, hear me shout/Deer and turkey better watch out.”
The story’s underlying message of celebrating differences and supporting neighbors is important for students to learn, said Rebecca Pruitt, lower school director at Frederica Academy.
“We teach the different cultures and lifestyles that both groups of individuals celebrated and lived by,” Pruitt said. “It’s not really teaching about the Thanksgiving as much as it is these two cultures who had at times really struggled to get along, who came together for this harvest feast and celebrated and gave thanks for the help that each other gave them.”
It’s a lesson that remains relevant for students and adults alike.
“It’s a really great life lesson,” Pruitt said. “You can be totally different from someone and still work together and break bread together and appreciate each other’s differences.”
Frederica Academy has for many years hosted its Thanksgiving program for the first-grade class. The event is typically held at Epworth by the Sea, but the campus is closed this year to house Golden Ray crew workers.
After last week’s program, the students sat down together outside and enjoyed lunch alongside their parents.
Alexa Scott, whose daughter was dressed in a purple-and-white Pilgrim costume, said the annual program and feast is an event students and families highly anticipate. And the education about the first Thanksgiving the students receive beforehand is packed with important lessons, she said.
“She’s come home and taught me different things that I never learned before,” Scott said. “They’ve really been able to take a story that everyone knows and apply it to a first-grade level and make it fun for them and exciting.”
Much of the story’s message is applicable today, Scott said, including its emphasis on generosity, teamwork and acceptance.
“I think even in first grade they understand so much of what’s going on now and can apply what they learned from this lesson to today’s day and age,” Scott said.