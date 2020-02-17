ST. MARYS — Changes are coming for the 26th annual St. Marys Mardi Gras.
A major renovation of the St. Marys waterfront has recently been completed, which will enable all the vendor booths to be on St. Marys Street, stretching from the St. Marys Gateway property to Bartlett Street. In past years, more than half the booths were on Osborne Street, the main road leading to the St. Marys waterfront.
The waterfront road improvements will make the festival on March 22 more pedestrian friendly and create more parking after the parade ends, said Jolene Andersen, one of the festival organizers.
“We’re very excited having all the vendors on the river,” she said.
The hour-long parade, organized by the St. Marys Pirate Club, begins at 10 a.m. It will still be on the traditional route along Osborne Street (Georgia 40) to the waterfront, but once the parade ends, parking on the main route to the festival will open as far as Stable Alley, a short block from the event.
Andersen said more than 100 vendors with a wide variety of arts and crafts and food have already registered for the event.
“They’re still coming in every day,” she said of applications for booth space.
The one-day festival is expected to draw 20,000 people. Many people arrive early to check out the vendor booths, which open at 9 a.m., before staking a place along the parade route.
There will be a designated area where people will be allowed to consume alcohol sold by two vendors at the site, Andersen said.
Many music fans will flock to the amphitheater at Howard Gilman Memorial Park on the waterfront for live entertainment starting at noon and ending at 6 p.m.
The featured perfumers are Jenna Paulette starting at noon. At 1 p.m. Josh Lambo, kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, will take the stage with the Josh Lambo Band, a group he performs with during the off season.
Waterloo Revival will travel from Nashville, Tenn., to take the stage at 2:30 p.m. And the headline act, Pam Tillis, will perform starting at 4 p.m.
“It’s going to be a great lineup,” Andersen said. “I’m very excited about the changes.”