Those familiar with restaurants in the Golden Isles know they have a wide variety of choices.
In fact, there are so many, it’s unlikely most have tried meals from every one. They may be able to mark many of those restaurants and caterers Sunday at the 19th annual A Taste of Glynn.
The area’s top chefs and caterers will be preparing their favorite dishes at the 19th annual event held at the King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island.
It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Glynn Community Crisis Center, said Dottie Bromley, director of Glynn Community Crisis Center.
As many as 800 guests are expected to attend, she said. They will have the opportunity to sample everything from chicken curry with cashews and raisins and a wide variety of shrimp dishes to bison meat loaf and blue crab bites.
Plenty more selections will be offered, along with a wide variety of desserts.
Three musicians will perform live during the event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. The Masters Tournament will also be on the TV in one of the rooms for golf fans who want to watch the final round.
Bromley said each of the 19 restaurants and businesses represented by local caterers is preparing enough food for 1,000 plates, which means people will be able to go back for seconds if they try something they really like. And there is a large variety of selections to satisfy every taste and enough food to fill every stomach.
“It’s comfort, international, coastal food,” she said.
Most of the food will be served indoors, but Bromley said seven chefs will be serving their plates outside.
A silent auction with a wide variety of items for bid will also be held during the event. Among the items that will go to the highest bidder are overnight or weekend stays at area resorts, cooking classes by some of the area’s top chefs, a two-hour pilot boat excursion tour for six, an opportunity to co-host a local radio morning show, rounds of golf and dinners at some of the area’s top restaurants.
Guests will not be able to drive to the venue. Instead, they are asked to park at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island where a shuttle running about every 15 minutes will take them to and from the event.
Tickets are $45 in advance online at atasteofglynn.com. Tickets are also available at the door for $60.
All proceeds support the crisis center’s services for victims of domestic violence.
The center operates an emergency shelter, a transitional living residence, crisis hotline and outreach for those who do not require shelter.