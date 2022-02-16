Editor's Note: This story contains profanity. The News has redacted the full spellings of certain words our readers may find offensive.
Prosecutors on Wednesday morning unleashed evidence that revealed a scathing litany of racist rants by the defendants in the federal hate crimes trial, comments that demonstrated contempt, vilification and, yes, hatred of African Americans.
Evidence presented during the second day of testimony included social media posts and cellphone text messages that included frequent use of the N-word by defendants Travis McMichael, 36, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, over a span of several years. While 66-year-old defendant Greg McMichael's social media presence was less detectable and access to his phone messages was limited by investigators, the prosecution presented several examples of the elder McMichael's expressions of disdain for Blacks.
Already convicted in state court of murder in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the three men are now standing trial in federal court on charges that allege racist motives on their part led to the Black man's death. Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed the unarmed Arbery in February of 2020, appeared in evidence to display an obsession with racist thoughts. In speaking with friends he used an acronym coined to denigrate Blacks: DAS, or Dumb Ass N-word, according to testimony.
On several instances that were presented as evidence in court Wednesday, the younger McMichael referred to African Americans as "savages" and expressed a desire to kill a Black person.
"I'd kill that f------n' (N-word)," Travis McMichael posted in a Facebook private message, responding to a video of a Black man playing a prank on a White man.
Watching a Facebook video that showed several Black youth in an outdoor fight with a White youth, Travis McMichael suggested shooting the African Americans with a Taurus .38 handgun or a Saiga semiautomatic rifle.
"Mr. Taurus .38 says five of them are taking a dirt nap," Travis McMichael posted. "Saiga would have done better."
The McMichaels and Bryan are charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because he was Black. The McMichaels additionally are charged with brandishing a firearm in a violent crime, and Travis McMichael further is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael shot Arbery twice at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive — ending a chase of about five minutes in which the McMichaels and Bryan pursued in pickup trucks as Arbery ran through the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The pursuit started that afternoon when the McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and gave chase after seeing Arbery run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the McMichaels in pursuing Arbery after seeing the young man run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.
Bryan recorded the chase's deadly ending with his cellphone, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it leaked online in May 2020. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation moved in several days later and arrested the three on the state charges.
A jury convicted all three of murder on Nov. 24, 2021, ending a highly publicized six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse that put this small coastal Georgia community in the national spotlight. The father-and-son McMichaels and Bryan all were sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 7.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed the federal hate crimes charges against the three men April of 2021.
Bryan referred to Blacks derogatorily as "boot lips," according to testimony. He also had a running gag with friends for several years in which he was the "grand marshal" of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to testimony.
"I think the joke is he wouldn't do that because he doesn't care for Black people or Martin Luther King Day," testified FBI agent Amy Vaughan, who oversaw the digital and electronic communications aspect of the federal investigation.
Bryan's social media posts and cellphone texts also displayed an inclination to suspect Blacks of committing crimes, Vaughan said. When a person on a Facebook police scanner page noted gratitude for the arrest of a person who stole his motorcycle, Bryan suggested without grounds that a Black person did it.
"What kind of fine upstanding citizen was it?" Bryan posted. "My money's still on Boot Lip."