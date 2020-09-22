With sufficient ballast or an adjustment to its cargo, the 656-foot-long car carrier Golden Ray might not be still sitting half-submerged on its port side in the St. Simons Sound more than a year after it capsized, a U.S. Coast Guard naval architect testified Tuesday.
Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt determined that the ship’s ballast was light and its cargo of 4,200 vehicles top heavy, creating prime conditions for the capsizing that occurred in the predawn hours of Sept. 8, 2019. Oviatt gave his testimony on the final day of the formal hearing into the shipwreck of the Golden Ray. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Oviatt said the ship was out of compliance with maritime regulations in at least two areas, one dealing with the ship's ability to right itself and another dealing with its ability to maintain buoyancy against wind and rolling fluids such as fuel. However, the Golden Ray could have brought itself compliance with 1,500 gallons of ballast, Oviatt said. Specifically, he noted the 1,500 gallons of ballast the ship took on in route from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic. Ship’s captain Gi Hak Lee testified last week that the ship took on the ballast to withstand the effects of Hurricane Dorian, which the ship avoided by slowing its journey and following behind as the storm moved up the coast. The Golden Ray emptied that ballast after the threat of rough seas from the hurricane subsided, Lee testified.
Oviatt testified also that the Golden Ray’s cargo hold had a “significantly higher center of gravity.”
Correcting either imbalance would have brought the ship into compliance, he said.
“The vessel could have taken on additional ballast, or the cargo could have been shifted so that the cargo was at a lower center of gravity,” Oviatt said.
Additionally, he said, water pouring into the ship through the open harbor pilot door midway up the ship’s hull “exacerbated” the capsizing. The ship would have capsized even if the airtight pilot door had been sealed, he added.
Oviatt based in conclusions on studies of computer models made of the ship’s cargo placement, fuel tank contents, ballast and other factors, he said. Data on the vessel’s exact condition came from a recording computer retrieved from the shipwreck, he said.
This is a developing story.