About two weeks before Travis McMichael shot Ahmaud Arbery dead, he told police the 25-year-old Black man ran from him and into an uncompleted house at 220 Satilla Drive after dark on Feb. 11, 2020.
In that same time frame Arbery can be seen casually entering the structure’s doorless front and walking around seemingly without concern, according to surveillance video shown Friday in the trial of three White men accused of murder in the killing of Arbery.
Later on the night of Feb. 11, the father of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, told responding Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash that Arbery “hauled ass” into the structure at 220 Satilla Drive when confronted by his son, according to Rash’s body cam footage.
Linda Dunikoski, senior assistant prosecutor with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, asked Rash to describe Arbery’s movements on the video footage upon entering the structure after allegedly running from Travis McMichael.
“In that video he was walking slowly, walking normal through the house,” Rash said.
Dunikoski’s questioning implied to jurors that Arbery was not actually fleeing into the open house because he did not feel he had done anything of a criminal nature to warrant it.
Defense and prosecuting attorneys spent another day Friday presenting different conclusions from the same events that frame the murder trial.
These varying interpretations of roughly the same events are important distinctions for Travis McMichael, 35, Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, the three White men charged in the murder of Arbery, who was Black.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael killed the unarmed Arbery, blasting him with buckshot at close range on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive as the two men struggled for possession of McMicheal’s 12-gauge shotgun. The showdown occurred after the McMichaels and Bryan pursued Arbery in pickup trucks. Arbery ran from them through the neighborhood streets for some five minutes.
The chase began when Arbery stepped out of the 220 Satilla Drive structure at about 1:08 p.m., after which Greg McMichael saw him run past his residence at 230 Satilla Drive. Before alerting his son, arming himself and committing to the chase, Greg McMichael described Arbery as a trespassing suspect, at most, according to testimony.
Defense attorneys contend Travis McMichael killed Arbery in self-defense and that the three men were effecting a lawful citizen’s arrest. The defense asserts the McMichaels relied on their respective law enforcement backgrounds to govern their actions in the pursuit and death of Arbery. Greg McMichael was a former county police officer and retired investigator with the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office. Travis McMichael received federal law enforcement training as a Coast Guardsman years earlier.
Prosecutors contend the men acted maliciously in pursuing Arbery, that he was pursued, trapped and murdered on a public street. The defendants at no time during the pursuit and killing announced they were attempting a citizen’s arrest, according to testimony.
During proceedings Friday, prosecutors tried to drive home that the defendants had no just cause to conduct a citizen’s arrest in the first place.
Spending all Friday morning on the witness stand, Rash laid out the parameters for police interactions with residents of Satilla Shores. He told Dunikoski that he never instructed the two McMichaels men or any other residents to take the law into their own hands. Specifically, Rash said, he never wanted residents or the McMichaels to do anything beyond serving as eyes and ears for law enforcement.
“What did you want them to be?,” Dunikoski asked Rash.
“To be a witness, to call 911, to tell us what they saw and to tell us where to go,” Rash said.
However, defense attorneys noted that Rash gave Greg McMichael’s cell phone number to the owner of the house under construction, Larry English of Douglas. If the surveillance cameras at the property alerted him to a presence there, Rash said English could call McMichael and outlined his law enforcement background.
“You told him he could call Greg McMichael day or night and he would do what he could to help?” asked Robert Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael.
“Yes,” Rash responded.
English said he never contacted the McMichaels. Likewise, the McMichaels only saw surveillance clips of Arbery inside the structure second hand, from Rash or neighbor Diego Perez.
The McMichaels told police and 911 dispatchers about a recent rash of thefts in the neighborhood. They mentioned Arbery’s several appearances inside the structure or on the boat dock at 220 Satilla Drive, as well as a White couple who triggered an alert on the surveillance cameras on Nov. 17, 2019.
Greg McMichael also made a 911 call about a possible homeless couple under a nearby bridge, who he suspected was the same couple spotted on surveillance. Rash checked and found no signs of homeless people under the bridge, he testified.
In the five times Arbery triggered a surveillance camera alert at 220 Satilla Drive between Oct. 25, 2019, and Feb. 23, 2020, he never stole a thing or otherwise caused harm, English and Rash have testified.
Rash said as much to Greg McMichael on Feb. 11 as the two men stood outside 220 Satilla Shores long after it was clear that Arbery had left the building.
“None of the video shows him taking anything,” Rash said to McMichael, as shown on Rash’s body cam.
“Criminal trespassing,” Greg McMichael offered.
“Yeah, yeah, at the very least,” Rash said.
Rash also said in court Friday he had been trying to identify Arbery and let him know he was trespassing.
“Once we make contact with the person on the property, we explain to them the homeowner does not want them there, they have no legal reason to be there,” Rash said. “I explain to that person, if you ever come back onto this property for any reason, you will be arrested.”
Attorney Rubin appeared to compare the actions of the McMichaels to that of police officers at 220 Satilla Drive on the night of Feb. 11, 2019. After confronting Arbery that night, Travis McMichael went home, grabbed a handgun and his cellphone and returned to 220 Satilla Drive to call 911. Officers went into the structure with guns drawn that night based on Travis McMicheal’s report to dispatchers that the “Black male” may have been armed, Rash testified.
Rubin also noted several times the McMichaels’ perception of a theft at 220 Satilla Drive that ultimately never happened. English told several residents about an expensive Yeti cooler, electronics and other valuables stolen from the boat he kept in the garage, but he suspected a contractor’s crew that did work at the house, not Arbery, according to testimony.
English contacted Rash when the officer was off-duty to tell him about the theft, but he never filed a formal theft report.
English later determined the theft occurred when the boat and trailer were kept in a parking lot in Douglas.
Rubin referred to Arbery’s visits at 220 Satilla Drive as break-ins, but Rash clarified.
“Entering, not breaking in,” Rash said.
“But stuff is missing?” Rubin said.
“Not by this guy,” Rash answered. “None of the video shows him taking anything.”
The defense objected when Cobb Assistant DA Larissa Ollivierre referred to Arbery as a “victim.” The prosecution objected when Rubin called Arbery an “intruder.”
Also Friday, Georgie Bureau of Investigation agent Jason Seacrist testified during the afternoon about his interviews with Bryan. Although testimony earlier this week indicated Glynn County police extensively investigated the incident, there were no arrests made in Arbery’s death until the GBI took over the investigation in early May 2020.
The catalyst for GBI involvement was the online cell phone video of the deadly shooting that Bryan recorded as he pursued Arbery in his pickup truck. The video leaked May 5, 2020, and the GBI got involved the next day.
The GBI arrested the McMichaels on May 7, 2020, and arrested Bryan on May 21.
Bryan knew the McMichaels only in passing. He did not know anything about the incidents occurring at 220 Satilla Shores that led up to the pursuit, according to testimony.
Bryan was outside his home at 307 Burford Road when he saw Arbery run by with the McMichaels in pursuit in a Ford F-150.
“Y’all got this?” Bryan asked, though he does not think the McMichaels heard him, according to testimony.
Bryan went inside, got his truck keys and joined the chase, Seacrist testified. Seacrist asked Bryan why he decided to pursue Arbery.
“Because I figured he had done something wrong,” Bryan responded, according to Seacrist’s testimony.
“What made you think he did something wrong,” Seacrist asked.
“It’s just instinct, man,” Bryan replied.
Bryan told Glynn County police he cut Arbery off or blocked his path with his Chevrolet Silverado at least five times, according to testimony earlier this week. Before he was arrested, Bryan took Seacrist on a driving tour of the path his pursuit took. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, accompanied them.
Seacrist said GBI agents determined Bryan used his truck to “corral and box” Arbery in and prevent his escape. At one point, Seacrist testified Bryan used the truck to turn Arbery back up Holmes Road.
This led ultimately to Arbery being caught between Bryan, who was following him from behind, and the McMichaels, who were waiting for him outside the Ford F150 on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive, where the deadly encounter occurred.
In ongoing verbal sparring with Seacrist, Gough asked whether Bryan expressed to him a desire to just “get out of there.”
“That’s right,” Seacrist said, “right before he continued to chase Mr. Arbery down Holmes Road.”
Proceedings recessed Friday afternoon with Seacrist still on the witness stand under questioning from Gough.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday at the Glynn County courthouse.
Information from The Associated Press was also used in this story.