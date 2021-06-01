It was a morning like many others for Dewey Benefield. He was having breakfast with longtime friend Terry Thomas, who was worrying about how she could best offer support to a local organization.
This morning, years ago, the organization in question was College of Coastal Georgia.
“She said, ‘Have you been reading about that conference center that they’re doing at the college?’” Benefield recalled. “… She said, ‘It sounds very nice, but they didn’t budget for any furnishings.’”
Her next question came as no surprise to anyone who knew one of the Golden Isles’ most impactful philanthropists.
“What would you think if I just did the furnishings?” she asked Benefieid.
Thomas went on to help provide for the completion of the Continuing Education Center on CCGA’s campus. The center’s auditorium was later named in her honor.
Evidence of Thomas’ giving isn’t hard to find in Glynn County. Her name adorns multiple buildings, and her monetary contributions have — often quietly — helped a large number of local groups achieve their goals, frequently benefiting the community’s youth.
“It’s important to know that Terry did a lot of charitable giving before the foundation started,” Benefield said. “She just had a wonderful knack for helping people, helping nonprofits in this community.”
Today, the Terry Thomas Foundation continues the work that Thomas was passionate about throughout her life.
The foundation was founded in 2004, and its office was established on St. Simons Island in 2012.
Since its formation, the foundation has given more than $5 million and supported 33 charities.
In 2020, the foundation gave $585,000 to 21 organizations. Sixteen gifts, totaling $558,000, have been given this year.
Recipients include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, Coastal Pines Technical College, Epworth by the Sea, the Gathering Place, MAP International, Salvation Army, STAR Foundation, the YMCA Golden Isles Foundation and more.
“Our mission is to continue her good work and do things in her name and do the sort of things that she would do if she were still here,” Benefield said.
Benefield serves on the board of the Terry Thomas Foundation with her other longtime friend, Rees Summerford. Susan Goodhue, who also knew Thomas well for many years and worked closely with her on numerous charitable projects before Thomas died in 2011, is the foundation’s executive director.
Thomas was born Sept. 12, 1922, in New Jersey. A visit in 1958 to the Cloister at Sea Island led to her decision to move to the Golden Isles and make it her home. She worked as activities director for the Sea Island Company, retiring in 1973.
When Thomas died, she left the bulk of her estate to the foundation.
Thomas was passionate about giving to groups that benefited the community’s youth. She also cared deeply about local education and other programs that build strong community citizens.
She was a longtime supporter of College of Coastal Georgia and an early contributor to the college’s foundation. Thomas also was instrumental in the formation of the Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center Foundation and a big supporter of the Coastal Georgia Humane Humane Society.
Goodhue, who played a crucial role in building the new Y in Brunswick, said Thomas was a foundation supporter from the outset of that project.
The YMCA named its new facilities in Thomas’ honor and its Intergenerational Center in honor of her mother.
“You’ll find her name on buildings all over the county with various institutions,” Summerford said.
The Terrill Thomas Unit serves members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, another organization about which Thomas cared deeply.
“She was busy, busy in the community doing wonderful things,” Goodhue said.
“And never wanted the credit,” Summerford added. “She wasn’t one that sought the spotlight.”
Thomas knew, though, that her involvement could bring attention to an organization’s important work, Goodhue said.
Many knew that a quiet nod from Thomas at one of the many meetings she attended meant the organization could count of her to provide support.
“Someone with the nonprofit would say, ‘If we only had x-number of dollars we could do this,’” Summerford said. “And she’d just nod her head.”
The foundation conducts an annual application process seeking beneficiaries of its funding.
The application decision process is guided by one question, Summerford said: “Is this something Terry would do?”
“She comes up in the conversation on a lot of things because we all knew her so well,” Goodhue said, noting that the foundation aims to help fund bigger, long-term capital projects rather than day-to-day operational costs.
Goodhue, Benefield and Summerford also aim to ensure that Thomas’s legacy in the Golden Isles is not forgotten.
“We think it’s important to keep Terry’s name out and let people know that she was just an unbelievable person,” Benefield said.
“She was quite a unique person,” Goodhue added.