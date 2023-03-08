Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

The 1,050-foot concrete block-lined flume will replace the once natural tributary of Dupree Creek in bearing runoff from the plant and the neighborhood streets to the west.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.