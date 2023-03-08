Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.
The 1,050-foot concrete block-lined flume will replace the once natural tributary of Dupree Creek in bearing runoff from the plant and the neighborhood streets to the west.
Dan Gibbs, the construction manager for the firm that supported the project design, said the $6 million project will be complete by mid or late May and that the old outfall canal will be filled this summer using soil excavated from the new canal and other materials.
The new canal is being lined with articulated block, which means it has cables running through it for stability. Also, there will be two-foot thick concrete head walls at either end of the project to further hold the block in place, Gibbs said.
The project will also have manatee gates to prevent the aquatic mammals and their young from swimming underneath U.S. 17.
Unlike the outfall it replaces, the new one does not line up with the three 5 foot-by-6 foot box culverts that carry the runoff from Pinova under the six-lane highway. Pitts said the connection will be made with two, 45-degree turns in the canal. That section of the project will be lined with geotextile material and stone rip rap to stabilize the sides.
Once the project is complete, crews will remove any sediment that has collected in the culverts to enhance the flow.
Crews are building a sheet piling cofferdam across what will be the mouth of the new outfall to keep out water during installation. The end of the outfall will be fortified with stone.
Another sheet piling barrier will be installed across the mouth of the existing canal so it can be drained for filling.
The project is an alternative to a Superfund project and is being financed by Hercules.
Neighboring property owners have sued Hercules because benzene and other chemicals that originated at the plant have migrated offsite into the groundwater beneath their properties.