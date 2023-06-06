A tent at the corner of G and Gordon streets is still providing shelter to the homeless despite attempts by the city of Brunswick to get it taken down.

The Revs. Leonard Small of Savannah and Zack Lyde of Brunswick set up next to the former St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church after the City Commission imposed a 65-day closure on The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street, which began on April 22.

More from this section

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.