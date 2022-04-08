Thursday marked 10 days since Southeast Georgia Health System treated its last COVID-19 patient at its Brunswick hospital.
Although positive cases continue to surface, none has required hospitalization.
“COVID hospitalizations across our area are very low, which is encouraging news,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-counties that make up the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District.
The eight counties are Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham, Long and Effingham.
“Our health care community certainly needs a chance to regroup after the last surge,” Heidel said.
The current lull does not mean the coast has seen the last of the coronavirus.
“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, infection rates and hospitalizations tend to come in waves, and it’s impossible to accurately predict what will happen next,” Heidel said. “That’s why this is an ideal time to get up to date on your COVID vaccinations and boosters, while infection rates and hospitalizations are low.
“It takes a couple of weeks to build immunity after vaccination, so if you take care of this now, you’ll be better protected in the future if there is another surge.”
Vaccine is available for ages 5 and up.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Glynn County alone has risen to 360, an increase of 93 since mid-August 2021. The COVID death toll in Camden County stood at 100 on Thursday and at 33 in McIntosh County.
Georgia’s death toll totaled 31,268, 1,665 of which were reported in the Coastal Health District.
Since Wednesday, only 10 individuals have tested positive for COVID in the tri-county area — six in Camden, four in Glynn and none in McIntosh.
The Georgia Department of Public Health recommends a 10-day quarantine for those exposed to an individual with COVID and isolation for those testing positive. The department urges those infected with the virus to stay at home and inform individuals they have been in close contact with of their condition.
Home isolation can be discontinued if at least 5 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and other symptoms have improved.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.