It’s going to be a cold Christmas, but don’t expect a white one.
After a typical mostly sunny, 61-degree day on Friday, temperatures will drop as low as 22 degrees in Brunswick and 24 degrees on St. Simons Island overnight, said Kirsten Chaney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Temperatures are only expected to rise into the 40s on Saturday before dropping again that night to 24 degrees in Brunswick and 26 on St. Simons Island.
A night in the high 20s will follow a sunny 42-degree Christmas Day Sunday, according to the weather service
Despite the below-freezing temperatures, snow is not in the forecast this weekend.
It’ll be a slow climb back up the thermometer through next week with daytime temps expected to break into the 50s by Tuesday.
The nights get even colder further inland away from the ocean, Chaney said.
“It’ll be a cold Christmas this year, but it’s not a record,” she added.
The coldest Christmas day on record goes back to 1982 when the temperature dropped to 12 degrees.
Chaney also had some important precautions for coastal residents.
“Make sure to check on the elderly and your neighbors. Make sure they’re prepared for the cold weather,” Chaney said. “If you’re outside, make sure you cover all your exposed skin and layer up.”
Don’t leave pets outdoors and take sensitive plants inside or cover them, she said.
Susan Suarez, director of The Well, said the facility will stay open overnight from Dec. 23-25 to offer a warming station for people lacking shelter. She asked the public to donate anything warm they can spare.
“My biggest need right now is... blankets that can keep people warm,” Suarez said.
She also needs volunteers for an overnight shift or to clean and sanitize in the early morning. Ideally, the facility will be open 24 hours each day for the three days to avoid having to kick people out during normal closing times. Having extra hands around will be essential to making that happen, she said.
Food would also be appreciated, she said. Nonperishables or already cooked food is preferable, but she’ll make some allowances for this instance.
“Anything I can do in a crockpot I can do, or if it’s microwaveable,” she said. “I don’t have an oven here, unfortunately.”
Suarez can be reached at 912-223-9377.
The Well is located at 1101 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick. It offers breakfast and a safe place during the day and early afternoon, along with access to computers and hygiene facilities. FaithWorks also offers help at The Well connecting homeless people with various social services.