With the official arrival of spring just around the corner, the Golden Isles will be bracing overnight Saturday for possibly the coldest temperatures for what otherwise has been a mild winter, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
A day of wind and rain Saturday will give way to dropping temperatures by late afternoon, setting the stage for a low forecast of 31 degrees before sunrise Sunday.
The frigid front is quite literally a cold snap, said Rob Niemeyer, a hydrometeorologist with the weather service.
By the time folks realize they forgot to spring their clocks one hour forward for Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, the mercury will have climbed to the brisk-but-tolerable mid-50s under sunny skies, he said.
"There is definitely a cold front coming in," Niemeyer said Friday. "It should be pushing in...after lunchtime. Saturday's weather will be enhanced a little bit with a potential for thunderstorms and strong winds ahead of that cold front."
That front will produce a sharp overnight drop in temperatures.
"Then we're going to see that wind shift from the west to the northwest, and it will be right around freezing by about 6 a.m.," Niemeyer said. "You can expect a potential for frost there. And as you go further inland, you can expect that low to drop by a couple of degrees."
The record low temperature for Glynn County on March 14 is 32 degrees, set in 1969, as recorded by the National Weather Service at McKinnon-St. Simons Airport.
Residents with tender plants may want to bring them inside or cover them if that is not possible, Niemeyer said.
Sunday's high will be a chilly 52 degrees, but the sun will shine throughout the day, according to forecasters. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s overnight Sunday, followed by a daytime high of 66 Monday under partly cloudy skies.
The most concerning weather of the weekend is expected Saturday. Forecasters are calling for a 100 percent chance of rain driven by steady winds of 15 to 23 mph with potential gusts up to 34 mph, the weather service said.
Saturday's daytime high of 70 will drop to the low 50s by 5 p.m., according to the weather service.
"It is a fast-moving system, that's for sure," Niemeyer said. "And we're going to see significant weather patterns tomorrow."