Telemedicine is the new normal

The way of “seeing” a doctor has changed, and is now being done virtually in some cases and goes by many names including telemedicine, telehealth and virtual appointments, just to name a few.
But what is telemedicine?
Telemedicine is an appointment with a medical professional that uses a computer, laptop or smart phone to provide real-time health care to patients. Telemedicine is a convenient way to interact with your doctor, as it can be accessible from anywhere and during the current pandemic, from the comfort of your home. It has many applications in healthcare, but for us specifically at Centered on Wellness, we utilize telemedicine to have a virtual appointment with Dr. Diane Bowen to address any of your well-being concerns including immunity healthy, wellness, hormones, thyroid and adrenals.
How does a telemedicine appointment get conducted?
For each medical practice it may be different, but for us at Centered on Wellness we utilize a platform that is safe and secure for our patients. There is no download required, meaning all you do is click on the link provided to you and you are ready to “meet” with the doctor. It is HIPAA and HITECH compliant, meaning that none of your medical or personal information is stored anywhere, and therefore cannot be compromised. If you have internet and a smart device of some sort, either computer, tablet or phone, you can have a virtual appointment.
Some questions to ask yourself to determine if a virtual appointment with Centered on Wellness is right for you:
• Are the supplements you are taking the right ones for you?
• How do you know if you are taking the right amounts?
• Is your immune system functioning at its highest potential?
• Are your hormones or thyroid out of balance?
If the answer to any of these questions is yes or even a not sure, we encourage you to give us a call to schedule a virtual appointment with Dr. Diane Bowen. At Centered on Wellness, we remove any of the guess work. Based off the symptoms you are experiencing, medical background and current medications you are taking, Dr. Bowen will order a lab test shipped directly to your home. The lab specimen will use either saliva or urine that you will gather in the comfort of your own home. You would then send the specimens in the provided packaging back to the lab. In a short time, we receive your lab results back to our office, where Dr. Bowen can analyze the results and schedule a lab review with you, also done virtually. Dr. Bowen is then able to generate a treatment plan that may include any prescriptions or supplements that are needed. A follow-up appointment is also scheduled.
During stressful times, our body needs additional supplements to ensure our immune system is set up for success. Elevated cortisol caused by increased stress levels can elevate heart rate, increase blood pressure and elevate blood sugar levels. There are also medications that many Americans are prescribed that are consider “drug muggers,” meaning they deplete essential vitamins and minerals from your body. In order to counteract that, taking essential vitamins and minerals is needed, but we at Centered on Wellness want to help you determine what exactly is needed and how much. Instead of guessing if what you are taking is accurate and needed, let us find out together on your journey to wellness.
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine appointments are now covered by Medicare and most insurance plans. If you do not have insurance, please contact our office for affordable self-pay options.
Centered on Wellness is located at 1015 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522. The phone number to reach the friendly and professional staff to schedule your virtual appointment is 912-638-0034. You can find additional information about the services offered by visiting www.centeredonwellness.net.