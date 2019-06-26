The teen robotics camp at the Brunswick library reached a point of peak excitement this week when the time came for bot battles.
In the previous two weeks of camp, the students have explored how to assemble robots from just a box of parts and how to program the contraptions.
And on Monday, it was finally time to throw their bots in the ring and see how they fared in battle.
The robotics camp is one of many summer programs offered by Marshes of Glynn Libraries. The camp aims to provide students with another outlet through which they can learn and keep their minds active before the new school year begins.
“Exercising our brain intellectually in any field is going to help with your reading,” said Karen Larrick, program coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “It’s going to increase your vocabulary. It increases your problem solving skills. It increases your ability to interpret.”
The teen robotics camp is a popular program each summer offered for students in middle and high school. The students work in teams, and many have prior experience working in robotics and can teach less experienced campers.
“The materials are not something that every family can afford to have, so this gives a way for families to provide this STEM training for their kids without having to invest that large amount of money,” said Larrick, adding that the number of girls attending the camp increases every year.
The library partners with College of Coastal Georgia’s mathematics department to bring in college students who serve as coaches in the camp.
The camp is one of many programs offered by the library that focuses on topics in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
“When they come in, they get a box full of parts,” Larrick said. “And so they spend that fist week putting it together.”
The students then learn how to program their robots to complete simple maneuvers that will come in handy during the bot wars.
At the next camp sessions, students will assemble “dog bots,” which they will teach tricks.
The library will also host a STEAM Day at the St. Simons location today at 10:30 a.m. The event is geared toward younger students and will offer stations with a variety of activities.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.