Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning for multiple armed robberies and assaults over the past weekend targeting Hispanic men in Brunswick and unincorporated Glynn County in which police say the alleged assailants pistol-whipped victims.

The arrests led to a large police presence Tuesday morning at Perry Place Apartments after detectives canvassing the area noticed two men who fit the suspects' descriptions, a joint Brunswick Police and Glynn County Police press release sent late Tuesday night said. The men fled to an apartment at the complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick, prompting officers from both departments, Glynn County Sheriff's deputies and the Georgia State Patrol to surround the unit with guns drawn.

Teens accused of string of armed robberies, assaults

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning for multiple armed robberies and assaults over the past weekend targeting Hispanic men in Brunswick and unincorporated Glynn County in which police say the alleged assailants pistol-whipped victims.

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.

Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.

Signs of spring popping up at Bullington's

Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, has the spring apparel men want to wear to work, social events and on the golf course this spring.