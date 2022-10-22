Cooper Thompson made the wings out of a plastic table cloth wrapped across a frame of umbrella tines that unfold like bat wings.

The fuselage is cut from 7 or 8 feet of thick plastic packaging, originally used in shipping hardware tools. Slightly thinner polymer signs of some sort comprise the rudder and tail wing, which is braced with a piece of yardstick that looks like it could have been cut with one of Cooper’s mom’s kitchen knives.

