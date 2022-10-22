Cooper Thompson made the wings out of a plastic table cloth wrapped across a frame of umbrella tines that unfold like bat wings.
The fuselage is cut from 7 or 8 feet of thick plastic packaging, originally used in shipping hardware tools. Slightly thinner polymer signs of some sort comprise the rudder and tail wing, which is braced with a piece of yardstick that looks like it could have been cut with one of Cooper’s mom’s kitchen knives.
The plane sits on two wheels carved out of foam and lined with electrical tape, an indistinguishable metal rod serving as axle. The Glynn Academy senior assembled all these hodgepodge pieces with a haphazard collection of little screws and pieces of kite string and clothes line. And duct tape. Nothing this seat-of-the pants happens without duct tape.
Sure, but how will it ever get off the ground? Good thing Cooper got his hands on the engine to that dormant pole chainsaw in the back of the garage before his dad could throw it away.
“My dad had an old pole saw in the garage and I said, ‘Hey, you never use that. Can I have it?’ He said, ‘Sure.’ I was like, OK, cool,” Cooper explained.
Cooper will not be offended by the observation that his jalopy of a flying machine looks like a piece of junk. That is sort of the point.
And it is a flying machine. With trusty wingman Jack Hall assisting and Cooper at the controls, Chainsaw Plane rolled across the grassy field at Howard Coffin Park late Wednesday afternoon and rose ever-so-gracefully into the air. Those red-and-white tablecloth wings caught the oncoming winds with just the right degree of lift and drag to climb ever higher into the skies above Brunswick.
For Cooper, Jack and other members of Glynn Academy’s Model Aviation Club, this is what it is all about.
“It’s fun that it’s made out of trash and it’s flying,” Cooper said as he concentrated on maneuvering his aerodynamic contraption in sweeping laps above the park’s athletic fields.
“That’s what I really like about it,” added Jack, a senior at Glynn Academy. “You can take some scrap of foam that other people would say, ‘Oh, that’s garbage.’ And you can make a plane out of it. And then you’re flying it around.”
A buzzing little drone zipped in quick circles around Chainsaw Plane on its flight Wednesday. Charlie Faulk, the alleged grownup in the outfit, stood beside the open field at the controls of that drone. Donning drone-vision goggles, Faulk piloted the craft as it videoed Cooper’s flight.
“I love hanging out with them,” said Faulk, 50, a computer technician at Glynn Academy and the club’s sponsor. “It’s the highlight of my week to get out here and fly these things with them.”
Cooper and Jack had been building planes from junk long before the school’s model aviation club took off. Cooper has made several electric planes on a smaller scale than Chainsaw Plane.
Jack has concocted quite a few junk planes himself. For this outing, he brought out Fast Boi, a coffee-table sized sheet of plastic shaped sort of like a military Stealth bomber.
“It used to have a rocket on the back,” Jack explains.
We don’t want to know.
A complex arrangement of wires, electric motors and hinges control the rudder. Packing tape along the front gives the wings that airfoil shape any nerd can tell you is needed for liftoff.
“I know I don’t look like it, but I really am nerd,” says Jack, thinking he can hide his true nature under a cammo cap and a good ‘ol boy swagger. “Cooper got me into building these and now I’m really into it.”
They have even rigged the planes with remote controlled parachutes at times, dropping things from the sky.
Then one day a couple of years ago, Cooper walked past Faulk in the school’s media center, the wings to his latest flying thingamabob under his arms. And avid drone pilot, Faulk’s curiosity was sufficiently piqued.
“I was like, What is that?” Faulk said.
So they got to talking, both speaking the same peculiar language of aviation geeks.
“I said, ‘Can I come fly with y’all?’” Faulk said. “Cooper said, ‘Yeah. Sure.’”
Next thing you know, Glynn Academy Principal Matthew Blackstone got word of their wacky afterschool air shows. You do not get to be a high school principal without recognizing good teenage shenanigans when you see them. A school club was born.
“Mr. Blackstone came by one day and said, ‘I hear you’re the sponsor of our new Model Aviation Club,’” Faulk explained. “I said, ‘Oh, I am? How about that.’”
Anywhere from a handful to a dozen members gather at Howard Coffin each Friday afternoon to take to the air. Drones, actual model planes and improvised aircraft like those makeshift designs of Cooper and Jack all are welcome.
None, however, manages to grab your attention with its improbable presence overhead quite like Chainsaw Plane. Cooper commandeered his dad’s Stihl pole chainsaw more than a year ago. All along, he kept a developing vision in his head of the finished product. For instance, he adapted the chainsaw motor to powered flight by gluing a propeller to a bottle cap. It screwed perfectly into a fitting on the engine.
The umbrella for the wing frame came from the Goodwill store. He picked up the plastic table cloth at the Dollar Tree.
The whole thing came together last month during the long weekend created by Tropical Storm Ian’s passing. At roughly 8 feet long with a 6-foot wing span, it became necessary to design fold-out wings.
“It’s like a hang glider,” the easygoing and affable teen explains. “The wings fold up so I can put it in the back of my truck. I just built it in my head mainly. I eyeballed it. I think I used a calculator twice. The whole thing probably cost 30 dollars.”
Deborah and Chris Thompson take their role as parents of a maverick whiz kid in stride.
“Like any dad, my tools are always going missing,” Chris Thompson said with a roll of the eyes.
But there are plenty of upsides to Cooper’s STEM-inspired visions.
“We turned in his application last week at Georgia Tech,” Thompson said with a wry smile.