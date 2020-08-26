On a recent hot summer night, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones and a reserve officer were on patrol when a 911 call came in about dirt bike daredevils raising Cain on Ellis Street.
While responding, Jones heard the engines screaming before he saw them.
“I headed south and they were coming north — two of them, no headlights, nothing,” Jones said. “I flashed my headlights to try to stop them, but they just took off. Gone.”
Jones called in the pair of off-road unidentified flying objects to dispatchers. “I called in over the radio, ‘10-80. Motorcycle,’” said Jones, referring to the police code for a chase in progress. “The dispatcher replied, ‘Copy. So you’re in a chase?’ I said, ‘Negative. The bikes are in a chase, I’m not.”
For the safety of all concerned, Jones erred on the side of caution and declined to give chase.
It is a course of action his patrol officers have had to choose often in recent months. Riders of dirt bikes, four-wheelers and other motorized all terrain vehicles have been a recurring source of trouble on city thoroughfares.
“It’s a problem. It’s been a problem for years,” Jones said. “It seems to have gotten worse. They know that we wont chase them so they just take off.”
The vehicles are not street legal, meaning they have no business on the road. Dirt bikes and ATV’s are not required to be registered in Georgia. The drivers do not have to be licensed.
Dirt bikes typically do not have a headlight or any other lighting.
Between May 1 and Aug. 25, Brunswick police have responded to at least 36 calls regarding dirt bikes and the like creating hazards on public streets, according to city records. Police have written at least four citations for off-road vehicles in that time: two for riding without a helmet and two for riding off-road vehicles on public streets.
Overwhelmingly, teenage boys are the perpetrators, Jones said. When police respond, the teens are not shy to gun the gas on their dirt bikes or four-wheelers and make a run for it. Giving chase only increases the safety threat of all involved, from neighbors, fellow motorists, the police and the young lawbreakers themselves, Jones said.
“Most of them don’t have helmets,” Jones said. “They’re teenagers and it’s a great danger for themselves and other drivers, especially when they run. Absolutely, it’s a problem. We would chase them, but it’s just too dangerous.”
The mix of teenagers, dirt bikes and public roads has led to at least one trip to the emergency room. Around 8 p.m on Aug. 15, a young rider injured himself when he crashed into a vehicle at Lee and I streets, according to a Brunswick Police report. County EMS workers took him by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment.
He was ticketed for several moving violations. The Kawasaki he was riding and the Honda four-wheeler a friend was riding both were towed from the scene.
On July 29, police on the night shift were called to a report of “young males on dirt bikes and four wheelers running stop signs at high rates of speed and not wearing helmets” near Ellis and First streets, a police report noted. Most took off north when the officers arrived.
However, one fleeing youngster “tried to turn but laid the motorcycle down and ... fell off,” a report noted. The boy wanted no part of EMS responding to treat him. Instead, the responding police officer “rendered first aid and issued a warning about the helmet,” the report noted.
These young off-road riders are often brash in their defiance of police. On July 7, police received several reports of males riding dirt bikes throughout the city all night long, a report noted. Officers tried everything short of high-speed — and dangerous — pursuit to shut them down.
“Officers attempted to stop the bikes, but they fled and officers did not pursue,” a report noted. It added, the young men “would rev their engines and spin out trying to tempt officers to chase them.”
At least one resident has written City Hall asking something be done about the prevalence of dirt bikes on public thoroughfares.
“Just today there were at least five motorcycles (not street bikes) that cut across traffic from the store at MLK and Gloucester without stopping,” resident Tommy G. Dixon wrote in a letter to City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“I do not want to see another young person be killed and wrapped around a wheel well of a vehicle again,” added Dixon, a retired Glynn County firefighter. “Please speak with the police department and the mayor as this issue will keep progressing until we lose a young person.”
Police Chief Jones shares Dixon’s concerns. Jones said he would hope the parents of teenagers who have access to off-road vehicles would take action to help police control the problem.
“These kids are in serious jeopardy of getting injured or injuring someone else,” Jones said. “They don’t have helmets, they don’t have lights. It’s very very dangerous, especially at night. Other drivers can’t see them.”