Police say a teenager died after a hunting companion accidentally shot him Saturday evening while the two were hunting in the woods off Myers Hill Road near U.S. Highway 82 in western Glynn County.
Bobby Lane, 17, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died, Glynn County Police said.
The incident was reported to police at about 6:58 p.m.
Police said Lane was in heavy foliage when fellow hunter Hector Romero mistook him for a deer and shot him.
Romero and others took Lane to a nearby Friendly Express, where he was transported via ambulance to the hospital, police said.
Glynn County Police are investigating, along with law enforcement from the state Department of Natural Resources.
No further information was available at press time.