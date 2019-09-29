Police say a teenager died after a hunting companion accidentally shot him Saturday evening while the two were hunting in the woods off Myers Hill Road near U.S. Highway 82 in western Glynn County.

Bobby Lane, 17, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died, Glynn County Police said.

The incident was reported to police at about 6:58 p.m.

Police said Lane was in heavy foliage when fellow hunter Hector Romero mistook him for a deer and shot him.

Romero and others took Lane to a nearby Friendly Express, where he was transported via ambulance to the hospital, police said.

Glynn County Police are investigating, along with law enforcement from the state Department of Natural Resources.

No further information was available at press time.

More from this section

Pristine condition of our salt marsh was thanks to Reid

Pristine condition of our salt marsh was thanks to Reid

I ran into my friends Tommye Cashin and Pokey Sheffield at the island Starbucks this week. After exchanging informal pleasantries with the two delightful Southern dames, Pokey mentioned how last week’s history column reminded her of a long-standing tradition she observes.

+2
Altama Elementary fathers walk to school with students

Altama Elementary fathers walk to school with students

Altama Elementary School put out the call, and once again the school’s fathers answered. They showed up en masse Friday morning, for the annual Million Fathers March to School, an event that spotlights the importance of a father’s involvement in his children’s education.